KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2022 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
JAG Aparna Tanker
Dalian Container Ship
Ulriken Tanker
Cosco Hamburg Container Ship
APL Antwerp Container Ship
MSC Ginga Container Ship
Teera Bhum Container Ship
G Bright Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
AL Shaffiah
Cape Fulmar
Henrika
Northern Discovery
TS Dubai
Alexndria Bridge
Syros Trader
M.T Quetta
APL Antwerp
Cosco Hamburg
MTM Southport
MSC Ginga
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Teera Bhum 05-12-2022
G Bright 05-12-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
M.T Karachi 05-12-2022 D/74000 Crude Oil
Tarlan 05-12-2022 D/L Container
Thorswind 05-12-2022 D/L Container
GFS Priestige 06-12-2022 D/L Container
Cosco Antwerp 06-12-2022 D/L Container
Independent 06-12-2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 267,074 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 74,380 Metric Tons of export cargo and 192,694 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 112,090 59,112 171,202
Bulk Cargo -------- 568 568
Rock Phosphate 7,164 ------ 7,164
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 73,440 14,700 88,140