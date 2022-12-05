UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Published December 05, 2022

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

JAG Aparna Tanker

Dalian Container Ship

Ulriken Tanker

Cosco Hamburg Container Ship

APL Antwerp Container Ship

MSC Ginga Container Ship

Teera Bhum Container Ship

G Bright Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

AL Shaffiah

Cape Fulmar

Henrika

Northern Discovery

TS Dubai

Alexndria Bridge

Syros Trader

M.T Quetta

APL Antwerp

Cosco Hamburg

MTM Southport

MSC Ginga

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Teera Bhum 05-12-2022

G Bright 05-12-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

M.T Karachi 05-12-2022 D/74000 Crude Oil

Tarlan 05-12-2022 D/L Container

Thorswind 05-12-2022 D/L Container

GFS Priestige 06-12-2022 D/L Container

Cosco Antwerp 06-12-2022 D/L Container

Independent 06-12-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 267,074 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 74,380 Metric Tons of export cargo and 192,694 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 112,090 59,112 171,202

Bulk Cargo -------- 568 568

Rock Phosphate 7,164 ------ 7,164

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 73,440 14,700 88,140

