KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2022 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Following were the movements of ships at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
SG Pegasus Tanker
SIBI General Cargo
Thorswind Container Ship
M.T Karachi Tanker
GSF Prestige Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Dalian
Teera Bhum
G Bright
Ulriken
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Thorswind 06-12-2022
SIBI 06-12-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Independent Spirit 06-12-2022 D/L Container
Sinar Malahayati 07-12-2022 D/5500 Chemical
Osaka Express 07-12-2022 D/L Container
Wide Juliet 07-12-2022 D/L Container
X-Press Anglesey 07-12-2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours was 27,994 metric tons, including 5,155 metric tons of export cargo and 22,839 metric tons of import cargo.
Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below:
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 9,080 1,380 10,460
Bulk Cargo ------ 75 75
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 13,759 3,700 17,459