KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Following were the movements of ships at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

SG Pegasus Tanker

SIBI General Cargo

Thorswind Container Ship

M.T Karachi Tanker

GSF Prestige Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Dalian

Teera Bhum

G Bright

Ulriken

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Thorswind 06-12-2022

SIBI 06-12-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Independent Spirit 06-12-2022 D/L Container

Sinar Malahayati 07-12-2022 D/5500 Chemical

Osaka Express 07-12-2022 D/L Container

Wide Juliet 07-12-2022 D/L Container

X-Press Anglesey 07-12-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours was 27,994 metric tons, including 5,155 metric tons of export cargo and 22,839 metric tons of import cargo.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below:

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 9,080 1,380 10,460

Bulk Cargo ------ 75 75

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 13,759 3,700 17,459