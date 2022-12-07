KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Cosco Antwerp Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
JAG Aparna
Thorswind
SG Pegasus
GFS Prestige
SIBI
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
M.T Karachi 07-12-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Sinar Malahayati 07-12-2022 D/5500 Chemical
SUN 9 08-12-2022 D/6500 Ethanol
Tarlan 08-12-2022 D/L Container
Aurochs 08-12-2022 D/1388 Live Stock
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 74,775 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 5,144 Metric Tons of export cargo and 69,631 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 23,380 4,793 28,173
Bulk Cargo ------ 351 351
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 46,252 ------ 46,251