KPT Shipping Movements Report

Published December 07, 2022

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Cosco Antwerp Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

JAG Aparna

Thorswind

SG Pegasus

GFS Prestige

SIBI

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

M.T Karachi 07-12-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Sinar Malahayati 07-12-2022 D/5500 Chemical

SUN 9 08-12-2022 D/6500 Ethanol

Tarlan 08-12-2022 D/L Container

Aurochs 08-12-2022 D/1388 Live Stock

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 74,775 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 5,144 Metric Tons of export cargo and 69,631 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 23,380 4,793 28,173

Bulk Cargo ------ 351 351

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 46,252 ------ 46,251

