KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port(KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Cape Fulmar Container Ship
OOCL Australia Container Ship
TS Kelang Container Ship
Chemroad Queen Tanker
TSS Shams Container Ship
Seamax Westport Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
CMA CGM Tosca
AL Salam II
Cape Fulmar
EVA Gold
Stephanie
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
NIL
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
M.T Lahore 15-12-2022 D/74000 Crude Oil
SEA Harvest 15-12-2022 D/ 10000 Chemical
Stolt Lerk 15-12-2022 L/ 4500 Ethanol
RDO Endeavour 14-12-2022 D/L Container
Goofy 15-12-2022 D/L Container
X-Press Bardsey 15-12-2022 D/L Container
Safeen Prism 15-12-2022 D/L Container
Hyundai Busan 15-12-2022 D/L Container
Athina Carras 15-12-2022 D/ 64407 Canola
Eastern Gardenia 15-12-2022 D/ 52452 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 140,434 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 26,002 Metric Tons of export cargo and 114,432 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 77,880 25,570 103,450
Bulk Cargo 71 432 503
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 36,481 ------ 36,481