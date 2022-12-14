UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 05:30 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port(KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Cape Fulmar Container Ship

OOCL Australia Container Ship

TS Kelang Container Ship

Chemroad Queen Tanker

TSS Shams Container Ship

Seamax Westport Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

CMA CGM Tosca

AL Salam II

Cape Fulmar

EVA Gold

Stephanie

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

NIL

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

M.T Lahore 15-12-2022 D/74000 Crude Oil

SEA Harvest 15-12-2022 D/ 10000 Chemical

Stolt Lerk 15-12-2022 L/ 4500 Ethanol

RDO Endeavour 14-12-2022 D/L Container

Goofy 15-12-2022 D/L Container

X-Press Bardsey 15-12-2022 D/L Container

Safeen Prism 15-12-2022 D/L Container

Hyundai Busan 15-12-2022 D/L Container

Athina Carras 15-12-2022 D/ 64407 Canola

Eastern Gardenia 15-12-2022 D/ 52452 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 140,434 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 26,002 Metric Tons of export cargo and 114,432 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 77,880 25,570 103,450

Bulk Cargo 71 432 503

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 36,481 ------ 36,481

More Stories From Business

