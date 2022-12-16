KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2022 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
X-Press Bardsey Container Ship
Hyundai Busan Container Ship
Eastern Gardenia General Cargo
M.T Lahore Tanker
SEA Harvest Tanker
Stibronx Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Prague Express
TS Kelang
OOCL Australia
Seamax Westport
Safeen Prism
Chemroad Queen
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
TSS Shams 16-12-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Stolt Lerk 16-12-2022 L/4500 Ethanol
Sunrise 17-12-2022 D/16004 GAS OIL
Pacific Citrin 17-12-2022 D/8500 Soya Bean Oil
Silver Cindy 17-12-2022 L/22000 Naphtha
Furano Galaxy 17-12-2022 D/3507 Base oil
MSC Ellen 16-12-2022 D/L Container
Goofy 17-12-2022 D/L Container
Athina Carras 17-12-2022 D/64406 Canola
Kang Hong 17-12-2022 D/28023 General Cargo
Bohwa Tsingtao 17-12-2022 D/2618 Project Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 144,762 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 38,380 Metric Tons of export cargo and 106,382 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 54,381 37,815 92,196
Bulk Cargo 5,973 565 6,538
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 46,028 ------ 46,028