KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

X-Press Bardsey Container Ship

Hyundai Busan Container Ship

Eastern Gardenia General Cargo

M.T Lahore Tanker

SEA Harvest Tanker

Stibronx Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Prague Express

TS Kelang

OOCL Australia

Seamax Westport

Safeen Prism

Chemroad Queen

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

TSS Shams 16-12-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Stolt Lerk 16-12-2022 L/4500 Ethanol

Sunrise 17-12-2022 D/16004 GAS OIL

Pacific Citrin 17-12-2022 D/8500 Soya Bean Oil

Silver Cindy 17-12-2022 L/22000 Naphtha

Furano Galaxy 17-12-2022 D/3507 Base oil

MSC Ellen 16-12-2022 D/L Container

Goofy 17-12-2022 D/L Container

Athina Carras 17-12-2022 D/64406 Canola

Kang Hong 17-12-2022 D/28023 General Cargo

Bohwa Tsingtao 17-12-2022 D/2618 Project Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 144,762 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 38,380 Metric Tons of export cargo and 106,382 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 54,381 37,815 92,196

Bulk Cargo 5,973 565 6,538

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 46,028 ------ 46,028