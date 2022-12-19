KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2022 | 02:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Bohwa Tsingtao General Cargo
Silver Cindy Tanker
CMA CGM Titus Container Ship
Furano Galaxy Tanker
Goofy Container Ship
Navios Jasmine Container Ship
Teera Bhum Container Ship
CMA CGM Rabelais Container Ship
Stolt Kiri Tanker
Libera J Wheat
Sunrise Tanker
Marvel Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
X-Press Bardsey
SEA Harvest
Northern Dexterity
M.T Quetta
M.T Lahore
STI Bronx
Eastern Gardenia
RDO Endeavour
Bohwa Tsingtao
CMA CGM Titus
Silver Cindy
Goofy
Teera Bhum
Navios Jasmine
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
CMA CGM Rabelais 19-12-2022
Furano Galaxy 19-12-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Gall Op 19-12-2022 D/1575 Chemical
Athina Carras 19-12-2022 D/64406 Canola
OWL 2 20-12-2022 L/4500 Chemical
OOCL Charleston 20-12-2022 D/L Container
Barrier 20-12-2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 240,244 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 69,535 Metric Tons of export cargo and 170,709 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 101,561 58,765 160,326
Bulk Cargo 39,302 620 39,922
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 29,846 10,150 39,996