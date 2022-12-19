UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2022

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Bohwa Tsingtao General Cargo

Silver Cindy Tanker

CMA CGM Titus Container Ship

Furano Galaxy Tanker

Goofy Container Ship

Navios Jasmine Container Ship

Teera Bhum Container Ship

CMA CGM Rabelais Container Ship

Stolt Kiri Tanker

Libera J Wheat

Sunrise Tanker

Marvel Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

X-Press Bardsey

SEA Harvest

Northern Dexterity

M.T Quetta

M.T Lahore

STI Bronx

Eastern Gardenia

RDO Endeavour

Bohwa Tsingtao

CMA CGM Titus

Silver Cindy

Goofy

Teera Bhum

Navios Jasmine

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

CMA CGM Rabelais 19-12-2022

Furano Galaxy 19-12-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Gall Op 19-12-2022 D/1575 Chemical

Athina Carras 19-12-2022 D/64406 Canola

OWL 2 20-12-2022 L/4500 Chemical

OOCL Charleston 20-12-2022 D/L Container

Barrier 20-12-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 240,244 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 69,535 Metric Tons of export cargo and 170,709 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 101,561 58,765 160,326

Bulk Cargo 39,302 620 39,922

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 29,846 10,150 39,996

