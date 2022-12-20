KPT shipping movements report

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 02:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

M.T Karachi Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

X-Press Bardsey

SEA Harvest

CMA CGM Rabelais

Furang Galaxy

Kang Hong

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Stolt Kiri 20-12-2022

SUN Rise 20-12-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

OWL 2 20-12-2022 L/4500 Chemical

Xin Pu Dong 20-12-2022 D/L Container

X-Press Kilmanjaro 20-12-2022 D/L Container

Barrier 21-12-2022 D/L Container

Lucky Chem 21-12-2022 D/5000 Chemical

Nagoya Express 21-12-2022 D/L Container

MSC Veronique 21-12-2022 D/L Container

Tarlan 21-12-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 56,116 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 1,842 Metric Tons of export cargo and 54,274 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 18 1,666 1,684

Bulk Cargo 11,886 176 12,062

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 42,370 ------ 42,370

