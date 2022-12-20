KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 02:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
M.T Karachi Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
X-Press Bardsey
SEA Harvest
CMA CGM Rabelais
Furang Galaxy
Kang Hong
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Stolt Kiri 20-12-2022
SUN Rise 20-12-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
OWL 2 20-12-2022 L/4500 Chemical
Xin Pu Dong 20-12-2022 D/L Container
X-Press Kilmanjaro 20-12-2022 D/L Container
Barrier 21-12-2022 D/L Container
Lucky Chem 21-12-2022 D/5000 Chemical
Nagoya Express 21-12-2022 D/L Container
MSC Veronique 21-12-2022 D/L Container
Tarlan 21-12-2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 56,116 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 1,842 Metric Tons of export cargo and 54,274 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 18 1,666 1,684
Bulk Cargo 11,886 176 12,062
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 42,370 ------ 42,370