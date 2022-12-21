KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

OOCL CharlestonContainer Ship

Tiger GlloryTanker

Xin Pu DongContainer Ship

X-Press KilimanjaroContainer Ship

GallopTanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Sunrise21-12-2022

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Marvel 21-12-2022

Gallop 21-12-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Lucky Chem 21-12-2022 D/5000 Chemical

Bangkok Bridge 21-12-2022 D/L Container

GC Argon 21-12-2022 D/7500 Chemical

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 127,619 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 18,100 Metric Tons of export cargo and 109,519 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 70,800 18,100 88,900

Oil/Liquid Cargo 38,719 ------ 38,719