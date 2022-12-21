KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2022 | 01:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
OOCL CharlestonContainer Ship
Tiger GlloryTanker
Xin Pu DongContainer Ship
X-Press KilimanjaroContainer Ship
GallopTanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Sunrise21-12-2022
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Marvel 21-12-2022
Gallop 21-12-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Lucky Chem 21-12-2022 D/5000 Chemical
Bangkok Bridge 21-12-2022 D/L Container
GC Argon 21-12-2022 D/7500 Chemical
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 127,619 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 18,100 Metric Tons of export cargo and 109,519 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 70,800 18,100 88,900
Oil/Liquid Cargo 38,719 ------ 38,719