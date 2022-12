KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

MSC Veronique Container Ship

Nagoya ExpressContainer Ship

Lucky ChemTanker

Bankok BridgeContainer Ship

Owl 2Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Marvel

Gallup

Xin pu Dong

Occl Charleston

Nagoya Express

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

X-Press KilimanJro 22-12-2022

Tiger Glory 22-12-2022

M.T Karachi22-12-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

GC Argon 22-12-2022 D/7500 Chemical

M.T.ShalMAR 23-12-2022 D/70000 Crude Oil

Southern Quokka 23-12-2022 D/4104 Orthoxylene

Uranus 23-12-2022 D/L Container

Independent Spirit 23-12-2022 D/L Container

Cape Fulmar 23-12-2022 D/L Container

Msc Houston 23-12-2022 D/L Container

Safeen prize 23-12-2022 D/L Container

Northern Discover 23-12-2022 D/L Container

1st Mary 23-12-2022 D/L Container

Xin Chang Shu 23-12-2022 D/L Container

Du Juan Song 23-12-2022 D/340 Project Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 151,477 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 42,043 Metric Tons of export cargo and 109,434 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 57,743 41,542 99,285

Bulk Cargo ------ 501 501

Wheat 7,417 ------ 7,417

Oil/Liquid Cargo 44,274 ------ 44,274