KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2022 | 02:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Following was the movement of ships at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Hyundai ColomboContainer
Clipper PalmaFertilizer
Seaspan OsakaContainer Ship
M.T QuettaTanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Green Pole
Ital Usodimare
Cypress
Chem Guard
Thorswind
Xin Chang Shu
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Zumba 27-12-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Chem Mia 27-12-2022 D/1200 Chemical
Xin Shanghai 27-12-2022 D/L Container
Tarlan 27-12-2022 D/L Container
Western Highway 27-12-2022 D/L Container
Msc Ermina 28-12-2022 D/L Container
Barrier 28-12-2022 D/L Container
Xin Yan Tian 28-12-2022 D/L Container
Tss Shams 28-12-2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 93,059 metric tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 24,778 metric tons of export cargo and 68,281 metric tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 33,554 24,552 58,106
Bulk Cargo ------ 226 226
ROCK PHOSPHATE 12,100 ------ 12,100
UREA 763 ------ 763
Wheat 5,195 ------ 5,195
Oil/Liquid Cargo 16,669 ------ 16,669