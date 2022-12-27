KPT shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Following was the movement of ships at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Hyundai ColomboContainer

Clipper PalmaFertilizer

Seaspan OsakaContainer Ship

M.T QuettaTanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Green Pole

Ital Usodimare

Cypress

Chem Guard

Thorswind

Xin Chang Shu

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Zumba 27-12-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Chem Mia 27-12-2022 D/1200 Chemical

Xin Shanghai 27-12-2022 D/L Container

Tarlan 27-12-2022 D/L Container

Western Highway 27-12-2022 D/L Container

Msc Ermina 28-12-2022 D/L Container

Barrier 28-12-2022 D/L Container

Xin Yan Tian 28-12-2022 D/L Container

Tss Shams 28-12-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 93,059 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 24,778 metric tons of export cargo and 68,281 metric tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 33,554 24,552 58,106

Bulk Cargo ------ 226 226

ROCK PHOSPHATE 12,100 ------ 12,100

UREA 763 ------ 763

Wheat 5,195 ------ 5,195

Oil/Liquid Cargo 16,669 ------ 16,669