KPT Shipping Movements Report

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2023 | 05:10 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port(KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Supreme Valor Clinkers

Ningbo express containers ship

SofiaTanker

Northern GuardContainers ship

Kota MegahContainers ship

Ocean FreedomGeneral Cargo

Teera BhumContainers ship

CMA CGM MelisandeContainers ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Clements Schulte

Petros s

Osaka

M.T.Lahore

RDO Fortune

TSS Shams

Ningbo Express

Ocean Freedom

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Northern Guard02/01/2023

Teera Bhum02/01/2023

CMA CGM Melisande02/01/2023

Maliha02/01/2023

Kota Megah02/01/2023

Libera J02/01/2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Apnola02/01/2023D/50000 Mogas

Al Soor II02/01/2023D/40000 Gas Oil

Independent Spirit02/01/2023D/L Container

Wadi Bani Khalid02/01/2023D/L Container

TS Singapore02/01/2023D/L Container

Cape Fulmar02/01/2023D/L Container

KMTC Colombo02/01/2023D/L Container

DSM Castor02/01/2023L/35000 cement

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 276,524 metric tons, The breakup shows that the port has handled 87,402 metric tons of export cargo and 189,122 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers103,68370,131173,814

Bulk Cargo 5,430 250 5,680

Clinkers ---15,502 15,502

Rock Phosphate 4,500----- 4,500

Urea12,521----12,521

Wheat12,999----12,999

Oil& liquid Cargo49,9891,51951,508

