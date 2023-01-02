KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2023 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port(KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Supreme Valor Clinkers
Ningbo express containers ship
SofiaTanker
Northern GuardContainers ship
Kota MegahContainers ship
Ocean FreedomGeneral Cargo
Teera BhumContainers ship
CMA CGM MelisandeContainers ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Clements Schulte
Petros s
Osaka
M.T.Lahore
RDO Fortune
TSS Shams
Ningbo Express
Ocean Freedom
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Northern Guard02/01/2023
Teera Bhum02/01/2023
CMA CGM Melisande02/01/2023
Maliha02/01/2023
Kota Megah02/01/2023
Libera J02/01/2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Apnola02/01/2023D/50000 Mogas
Al Soor II02/01/2023D/40000 Gas Oil
Independent Spirit02/01/2023D/L Container
Wadi Bani Khalid02/01/2023D/L Container
TS Singapore02/01/2023D/L Container
Cape Fulmar02/01/2023D/L Container
KMTC Colombo02/01/2023D/L Container
DSM Castor02/01/2023L/35000 cement
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 276,524 metric tons, The breakup shows that the port has handled 87,402 metric tons of export cargo and 189,122 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers103,68370,131173,814
Bulk Cargo 5,430 250 5,680
Clinkers ---15,502 15,502
Rock Phosphate 4,500----- 4,500
Urea12,521----12,521
Wheat12,999----12,999
Oil& liquid Cargo49,9891,51951,508