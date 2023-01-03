UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 03:10 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Wadi Bani Khalid Container Ship

AL Soor II Tanker

Paiwan Wisdom General Cargo

DSM Castor Cement

TS Singapore Container Ship

Independent Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Teera Bhum

CMA CGM Melisande

Maliha

Kota Megah

Paiwan Wisdom

Clipper Palma

Wadi Bani Khalid

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Nil…

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Apnoia 03-01-2023 D/50000 Mogas

M.T Shalamar 03-01-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil

Tsingtao Express 04-01-2023 D/L Container

Cosco Thailand 04-01-2023 D/L Container

New Noble 04-01-2023 D/423 Steel Pipes

Lian Hua Song 04-01-2023 D/579 Project Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 138,980 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 46,730 Metric Tons of export cargo and 92,250 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 38,739 18,569 57,308

Bulk Cargo 15, 685 90 15,775

Cement ------- 2,832 2,832

Clinkers ------- 22,774 22,774

Urea 11,037 ------- 11,774

Wheat 270 ------- 037

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 26,519 2,465 28,984

