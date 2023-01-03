KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Wadi Bani Khalid Container Ship
AL Soor II Tanker
Paiwan Wisdom General Cargo
DSM Castor Cement
TS Singapore Container Ship
Independent Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Teera Bhum
CMA CGM Melisande
Maliha
Kota Megah
Paiwan Wisdom
Clipper Palma
Wadi Bani Khalid
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Nil…
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Apnoia 03-01-2023 D/50000 Mogas
M.T Shalamar 03-01-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil
Tsingtao Express 04-01-2023 D/L Container
Cosco Thailand 04-01-2023 D/L Container
New Noble 04-01-2023 D/423 Steel Pipes
Lian Hua Song 04-01-2023 D/579 Project Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 138,980 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 46,730 Metric Tons of export cargo and 92,250 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 38,739 18,569 57,308
Bulk Cargo 15, 685 90 15,775
Cement ------- 2,832 2,832
Clinkers ------- 22,774 22,774
Urea 11,037 ------- 11,774
Wheat 270 ------- 037
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 26,519 2,465 28,984