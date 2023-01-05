UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2023 | 04:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

New Noble General Cargo

Lian Hua Song General Cargo

Cosco Thailand Container Ship

Tsingtao Express Container Ship

Lofty Mountain General Cargo

M ConfidanteBulk Carrier

SHIPS SAILED:

Cape Fulmar

Brave Commander

Kmtc Colombo

M.T Mardan

New Noble

Supreme Valor

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Nil.

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Hansa Sealancer 05-01-2023 D/14352 Mogas

Oocl Le Havre 05-01-2023 D/1200 Chemical

Traveller 05-01-2023 D/L Container

Celsius Montreal 06-01-2023 D/L Container

MSC Rita 06-01-2023 D/L Container

Northern Dexterity 06-01-2023 D/510 General Cargo

Marianne Danica 06-01-2023 L/6 Package

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 78,492 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 12,503 Metric Tons of export cargo and 65,989 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 31,139 5,049 36,188

Bulk Cargo 1,133 ----- 1,133

Cement ------- 6,962 6,962

Rice ------- 492 492

Urea 14,026 ------ 14,026

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 19,691 ------ 19,691

More Stories From Business

