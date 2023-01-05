KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2023 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
New Noble General Cargo
Lian Hua Song General Cargo
Cosco Thailand Container Ship
Tsingtao Express Container Ship
Lofty Mountain General Cargo
M ConfidanteBulk Carrier
SHIPS SAILED:
Cape Fulmar
Brave Commander
Kmtc Colombo
M.T Mardan
New Noble
Supreme Valor
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Nil.
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Hansa Sealancer 05-01-2023 D/14352 Mogas
Oocl Le Havre 05-01-2023 D/1200 Chemical
Traveller 05-01-2023 D/L Container
Celsius Montreal 06-01-2023 D/L Container
MSC Rita 06-01-2023 D/L Container
Northern Dexterity 06-01-2023 D/510 General Cargo
Marianne Danica 06-01-2023 L/6 Package
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 78,492 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 12,503 Metric Tons of export cargo and 65,989 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 31,139 5,049 36,188
Bulk Cargo 1,133 ----- 1,133
Cement ------- 6,962 6,962
Rice ------- 492 492
Urea 14,026 ------ 14,026
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 19,691 ------ 19,691