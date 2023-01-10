KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Dalian Express Container Ship
Ever UtileContainer Ship
Star PieraSoya Been Seed
SHIPS SAILED:
Safeen Prism
M.T Shalamar
Kmtc Delhi
Green Pole
Daian Express
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Southrn Puma10-01-23
Bow Star10-01-23
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Oriental Tulip 10-01-2023 L/6500 Ethanol
M.T Quetta 10-01-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil
Abu Al Abyad 10-01-2023 L/55000 Mogas
Lri Cham 11-01-2023 D/7000 Chemical
Southern Wole 11-01-2023 D/L Container
Jolly Quarzo 11-01-2023 L/50000 Cement
Xing Yang Hai 11-01-2023 D/66000 Canola
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 108,772 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 25,652 Metric Tons of export cargo and 83,120 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 35,422 19,584 55,006
Bulk Cargo 15,169 ----- 15,169
Canola 6,840 ----- 6,840
Cement------- 6,068 6,068
Chickpeas 1,854 ------ 1,854
Shredded Steel Scrap 6,363 ------ 6,363
Soya Bean Seeds 6,932 ------ 6,932
Oil & Liquid Cargo10,540 ------ 10,540