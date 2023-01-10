KPT shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Dalian Express Container Ship

Ever UtileContainer Ship

Star PieraSoya Been Seed

SHIPS SAILED:

Safeen Prism

M.T Shalamar

Kmtc Delhi

Green Pole

Daian Express

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Southrn Puma10-01-23

Bow Star10-01-23

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Oriental Tulip 10-01-2023 L/6500 Ethanol

M.T Quetta 10-01-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil

Abu Al Abyad 10-01-2023 L/55000 Mogas

Lri Cham 11-01-2023 D/7000 Chemical

Southern Wole 11-01-2023 D/L Container

Jolly Quarzo 11-01-2023 L/50000 Cement

Xing Yang Hai 11-01-2023 D/66000 Canola

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 108,772 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 25,652 Metric Tons of export cargo and 83,120 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 35,422 19,584 55,006

Bulk Cargo 15,169 ----- 15,169

Canola 6,840 ----- 6,840

Cement------- 6,068 6,068

Chickpeas 1,854 ------ 1,854

Shredded Steel Scrap 6,363 ------ 6,363

Soya Bean Seeds 6,932 ------ 6,932

Oil & Liquid Cargo10,540 ------ 10,540