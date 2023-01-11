UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2023 | 01:10 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Caravos LibertyWheat

Abu AbyadCement

M.T QuettaTanker

Oriental TulpTanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Dsm Castor

Southrn Puma

Bow Star

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Hai Yang Zhi Hua11-01-23

Ever Utile11-01-23

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Lri Cham 11-01-2023 L/55000 Mogas

Southern Wolf 11-01-2023 D/7000 Chemical

Jolly Quarzo 11-01-2023 D/L Container

M.T Lahore 12-01-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil

Sofia Express 12-01-2023 D/L Container

Xin Hong Kong 12-01-2023 D/L Container

Wide Juliet 12-01-2023 D/L Container

Msc Mumbai VIII 12-01-2023 D/L Container

Wan Hai 627 12-01-2023 D/L Container

Mumbai 12-01-2023 L/10050 Cement

Maroudiao 12-01-2023 D/52883 Conola

Summit Success 12-01-2023D/69000 Wheat In Bulk

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 54,552 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 7,539 Metric Tons of export cargo and 47,013 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 17,078 7,307 24,385

Bulk Cargo 5,427 136 5,563

Canola 6,252 ----- 6,252

Cement ----- 96 96

Chickpeas 2,673 ------ 2,673

Shredded Steel Scrap 2,546 ------ 6,546

Soya Bean Seeds 6,834 ------ 6,834

Oil & Liquid Cargo 2,203 ------ 2,203

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Mumbai Import Hong Kong Wheat Karachi Port

Recent Stories

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies ..

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies in KP, Punjab: Kaira

7 seconds ago
 DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampt ..

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampton

42 minutes ago
 De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing ..

De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing on Chauhary Pervaiz Elahi's pl ..

45 minutes ago
 Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube chann ..

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube channel

2 hours ago
 US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.