KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Caravos LibertyWheat

Abu AbyadCement

M.T QuettaTanker

Oriental TulpTanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Dsm Castor

Southrn Puma

Bow Star

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Hai Yang Zhi Hua11-01-23

Ever Utile11-01-23

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Lri Cham 11-01-2023 L/55000 Mogas

Southern Wolf 11-01-2023 D/7000 Chemical

Jolly Quarzo 11-01-2023 D/L Container

M.T Lahore 12-01-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil

Sofia Express 12-01-2023 D/L Container

Xin Hong Kong 12-01-2023 D/L Container

Wide Juliet 12-01-2023 D/L Container

Msc Mumbai VIII 12-01-2023 D/L Container

Wan Hai 627 12-01-2023 D/L Container

Mumbai 12-01-2023 L/10050 Cement

Maroudiao 12-01-2023 D/52883 Conola

Summit Success 12-01-2023D/69000 Wheat In Bulk

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 54,552 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 7,539 Metric Tons of export cargo and 47,013 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 17,078 7,307 24,385

Bulk Cargo 5,427 136 5,563

Canola 6,252 ----- 6,252

Cement ----- 96 96

Chickpeas 2,673 ------ 2,673

Shredded Steel Scrap 2,546 ------ 6,546

Soya Bean Seeds 6,834 ------ 6,834

Oil & Liquid Cargo 2,203 ------ 2,203