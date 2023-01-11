KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2023 | 01:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Caravos LibertyWheat
Abu AbyadCement
M.T QuettaTanker
Oriental TulpTanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Dsm Castor
Southrn Puma
Bow Star
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Hai Yang Zhi Hua11-01-23
Ever Utile11-01-23
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Lri Cham 11-01-2023 L/55000 Mogas
Southern Wolf 11-01-2023 D/7000 Chemical
Jolly Quarzo 11-01-2023 D/L Container
M.T Lahore 12-01-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil
Sofia Express 12-01-2023 D/L Container
Xin Hong Kong 12-01-2023 D/L Container
Wide Juliet 12-01-2023 D/L Container
Msc Mumbai VIII 12-01-2023 D/L Container
Wan Hai 627 12-01-2023 D/L Container
Mumbai 12-01-2023 L/10050 Cement
Maroudiao 12-01-2023 D/52883 Conola
Summit Success 12-01-2023D/69000 Wheat In Bulk
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 54,552 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 7,539 Metric Tons of export cargo and 47,013 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 17,078 7,307 24,385
Bulk Cargo 5,427 136 5,563
Canola 6,252 ----- 6,252
Cement ----- 96 96
Chickpeas 2,673 ------ 2,673
Shredded Steel Scrap 2,546 ------ 6,546
Soya Bean Seeds 6,834 ------ 6,834
Oil & Liquid Cargo 2,203 ------ 2,203