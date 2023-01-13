UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 03:20 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

MSC Mumbai VIII Container Ship

Wide Juliet Container Ship

Wan Hai 627 Container Ship

Pacific Citrin Tanker

Cape Fulmar Container Ship

XIN Hong Kong Container Ship

Southern Wolf Tanker

Vancouver Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Jolly Quarzo

Sofia Express

Oriental Tulip

MSC Mumbai VIII

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Cape Fulmar 13-01-2023

M.T Quetta 13-01-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

MH Langoey 13-01-2023 D/10000 Chemical

SFL Kate 13-01-2023 D/15000 Soya Beanoil

Clarice 14-01-2023 D/L Container

Uranus 14-01-2023 D/L Container

Gulf Barakah 14-01-2023 D/L Container

GFS Pride 14-01-2023 D/16796 General Cargo

Protectorst.

George 14-01-2023 L/49500 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 142,037 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 26,486 Metric Tons of export cargo and 115,551 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 64,718 18,747 83,465

Canola 5,444 ------ 5,444

Cement ------ 6,039 6,039

Chickpeas 2,013 ------- 2,013

Soya Bean Seeds 7,176 ------- 7,176

Oil & Liquid Cargo36,2001,700 37,900

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mumbai Quetta Import Hong Kong George Karachi Port

Recent Stories

BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: ..

BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: Senate informed

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI serie ..

Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI series final match against NZ

22 minutes ago
 Minister for National Food Security dispels impres ..

Minister for National Food Security dispels impression of wheat shortage in coun ..

30 minutes ago
 Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washin ..

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washington

4 hours ago
 PM meets Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investors

PM meets Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investors

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.