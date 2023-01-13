KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 03:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
MSC Mumbai VIII Container Ship
Wide Juliet Container Ship
Wan Hai 627 Container Ship
Pacific Citrin Tanker
Cape Fulmar Container Ship
XIN Hong Kong Container Ship
Southern Wolf Tanker
Vancouver Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Jolly Quarzo
Sofia Express
Oriental Tulip
MSC Mumbai VIII
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Cape Fulmar 13-01-2023
M.T Quetta 13-01-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
MH Langoey 13-01-2023 D/10000 Chemical
SFL Kate 13-01-2023 D/15000 Soya Beanoil
Clarice 14-01-2023 D/L Container
Uranus 14-01-2023 D/L Container
Gulf Barakah 14-01-2023 D/L Container
GFS Pride 14-01-2023 D/16796 General Cargo
Protectorst.
George 14-01-2023 L/49500 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 142,037 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 26,486 Metric Tons of export cargo and 115,551 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 64,718 18,747 83,465
Canola 5,444 ------ 5,444
Cement ------ 6,039 6,039
Chickpeas 2,013 ------- 2,013
Soya Bean Seeds 7,176 ------- 7,176
Oil & Liquid Cargo36,2001,700 37,900