KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

MSC Mumbai VIII Container Ship

Wide Juliet Container Ship

Wan Hai 627 Container Ship

Pacific Citrin Tanker

Cape Fulmar Container Ship

XIN Hong Kong Container Ship

Southern Wolf Tanker

Vancouver Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Jolly Quarzo

Sofia Express

Oriental Tulip

MSC Mumbai VIII

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Cape Fulmar 13-01-2023

M.T Quetta 13-01-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

MH Langoey 13-01-2023 D/10000 Chemical

SFL Kate 13-01-2023 D/15000 Soya Beanoil

Clarice 14-01-2023 D/L Container

Uranus 14-01-2023 D/L Container

Gulf Barakah 14-01-2023 D/L Container

GFS Pride 14-01-2023 D/16796 General Cargo

Protectorst.

George 14-01-2023 L/49500 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 142,037 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 26,486 Metric Tons of export cargo and 115,551 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 64,718 18,747 83,465

Canola 5,444 ------ 5,444

Cement ------ 6,039 6,039

Chickpeas 2,013 ------- 2,013

Soya Bean Seeds 7,176 ------- 7,176

Oil & Liquid Cargo36,2001,700 37,900