KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Hyundai Singapore Container Ship

Mohar Cement

Cosco Antwerp Container Ship

V Atlas Clinkers

SHIPS SAILED:

Duzgit Integrity

DE Xin Sheng Xiang

Green Pole

Shun Fu Cing

Hanyu Azalea

Stephanie

SSL Brahmaputra

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Arman 10 24-01-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Clarice 24-01-2023 L/12500 Ethanol

M.T Quetta 24-01-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil

Condor Trader 24-01-2023 D/3500 Lube Oil

Chem Bulldog 24-01-2023 L/10000 Ethanol

YM Express 24-01-2023 D/L Container

TS Dubai. 24-01-2023 D/L Container

Dato Fortune 24-01-2023 D/10740 General Cargo

Lyderhorn 25-01-2023 L/11500 Ethanol

Clearocen Mesquite 25-01-2023 D/14224 Mogas

TSS Shams 25-01-2023 D/L Container

Budapest Express 25-01-2023 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 72,435 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 31,094 Metric Tons of export cargo and 41,341 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 23,231 20,390 43,621

Bulk Cargo 1,276 205 1,481

Loose Bulk Cement ------- 4,096 4,096

Rice ------- 703 703

Soya Bean Seeds 6,155 ------- 6,155

Wheat 9,109 ------- 9,109

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 1,570 5,700 7,270