UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2023 | 04:50 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

YM Express Container Ship

M.T Quetta Tanker

Condor Trader Tanker

Cosco Antwerp Container Ship

Chem Bulldog Tanker

Dato Fortune General Cargo

TSS Shams Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Arman 10

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Nil…………..

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Clarice 25-01-2023 L/12500 Ethanol

Clearocen Mesquite 25-01-2023 D/14224 Mogas

TS Dubai 25-01-2023 D/L Container

Budapest Express 26-01-2023 D/L Container

Chennai Voyager 26-01-2023 D/L Container

MSC Houston 26-01-2023 D/L Container

Cape Fulmar 26-01-2023 D/L Container

Lord Vishnu 26-01-2023 D/5 Package

Desert Glory 26-01-2023 L/55000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 107,401 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 24,162 metric tons of export cargo and 83,239 metric tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below:

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 40,566 1,136 41,702

Bulk Cargo ------- 570 570

Clinkers ------- 12,520 12,520

Bulk Cement ------- 8,736 8,736

Soya Bean Seeds 5,886 ------- 5,886

Wheat 9,607 ------- 9,607

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 27,180 1,200 28,380

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Quetta Import Dubai Houston Karachi Port

Recent Stories

GPSSA announces pension disbursement dates for 202 ..

GPSSA announces pension disbursement dates for 2023

37 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Platform brings together 3 health ..

Emirates Health Platform brings together 3 health authorities at Arab Health 202 ..

37 minutes ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation with SAP SE

DEWA discusses cooperation with SAP SE

37 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services to showcase 19 innovative ..

Emirates Health Services to showcase 19 innovative projects at Arab Health Exhib ..

1 hour ago
 ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

1 hour ago
 UAE President arrives in Pakistan

UAE President arrives in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.