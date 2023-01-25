KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2023 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
YM Express Container Ship
M.T Quetta Tanker
Condor Trader Tanker
Cosco Antwerp Container Ship
Chem Bulldog Tanker
Dato Fortune General Cargo
TSS Shams Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Arman 10
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Nil…………..
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Clarice 25-01-2023 L/12500 Ethanol
Clearocen Mesquite 25-01-2023 D/14224 Mogas
TS Dubai 25-01-2023 D/L Container
Budapest Express 26-01-2023 D/L Container
Chennai Voyager 26-01-2023 D/L Container
MSC Houston 26-01-2023 D/L Container
Cape Fulmar 26-01-2023 D/L Container
Lord Vishnu 26-01-2023 D/5 Package
Desert Glory 26-01-2023 L/55000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 107,401 metric tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 24,162 metric tons of export cargo and 83,239 metric tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below:
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 40,566 1,136 41,702
Bulk Cargo ------- 570 570
Clinkers ------- 12,520 12,520
Bulk Cement ------- 8,736 8,736
Soya Bean Seeds 5,886 ------- 5,886
Wheat 9,607 ------- 9,607
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 27,180 1,200 28,380