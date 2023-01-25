KPT shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

YM Express Container Ship

M.T Quetta Tanker

Condor Trader Tanker

Cosco Antwerp Container Ship

Chem Bulldog Tanker

Dato Fortune General Cargo

TSS Shams Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Arman 10

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Nil…………..

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Clarice 25-01-2023 L/12500 Ethanol

Clearocen Mesquite 25-01-2023 D/14224 Mogas

TS Dubai 25-01-2023 D/L Container

Budapest Express 26-01-2023 D/L Container

Chennai Voyager 26-01-2023 D/L Container

MSC Houston 26-01-2023 D/L Container

Cape Fulmar 26-01-2023 D/L Container

Lord Vishnu 26-01-2023 D/5 Package

Desert Glory 26-01-2023 L/55000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 107,401 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 24,162 metric tons of export cargo and 83,239 metric tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below:

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 40,566 1,136 41,702

Bulk Cargo ------- 570 570

Clinkers ------- 12,520 12,520

Bulk Cement ------- 8,736 8,736

Soya Bean Seeds 5,886 ------- 5,886

Wheat 9,607 ------- 9,607

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 27,180 1,200 28,380