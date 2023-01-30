KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2023 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
CMA CGM Tosca Container Ship
MSC Diya F Container Ship
APL Antwerp Container Ship
Ithomi Bulk
X-Press Kilmanjaro Container Ship
Northern Dexterity Container Ship
M.T Shalamar Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Seamax Westport
Star Piera
George Washington
Hafnia Excel
Navlos Jasmine
SEA Elegant
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Olympia 30-01-2023
MSC Fortune 30-01-2023
SEA Fortune 30-01-2023
APL Antwerp 30-01-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
SG Pegasus 30-01-2023 D/1500 Chemical
Hyundai Hongkong 30-01-2023 D/L Container
Safeen Prism 30-01-2023 D/L Container
NZ Hangzhou 30-01-2023 D/7062 General Cargo
M.
T Lahore 31-01-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil
Chemroad Wing 31-01-2023 D/13000 Chemical
KEN Star 31-01-2023 D/55000 R.Phosphate
JIN Guang Ling 31-01-2023 L/31200 Mill Scale
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 281,955 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 113,497 Metric Tons of export cargo and 168,458 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 125,225 60,160 185,385
Bulk Cargo 2 790 792
Canola 5,050 ------- 5,050
Clinkers ------- 44,047 44,047
Soya Bean Seeds 4,650 ------- 4,650
Wheat 8,895 ------- 8,895
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 24,636 8,500 33,136