KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

CMA CGM Tosca Container Ship

MSC Diya F Container Ship

APL Antwerp Container Ship

Ithomi Bulk

X-Press Kilmanjaro Container Ship

Northern Dexterity Container Ship

M.T Shalamar Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Seamax Westport

Star Piera

George Washington

Hafnia Excel

Navlos Jasmine

SEA Elegant

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Olympia 30-01-2023

MSC Fortune 30-01-2023

SEA Fortune 30-01-2023

APL Antwerp 30-01-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

SG Pegasus 30-01-2023 D/1500 Chemical

Hyundai Hongkong 30-01-2023 D/L Container

Safeen Prism 30-01-2023 D/L Container

NZ Hangzhou 30-01-2023 D/7062 General Cargo

M.

T Lahore 31-01-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil

Chemroad Wing 31-01-2023 D/13000 Chemical

KEN Star 31-01-2023 D/55000 R.Phosphate

JIN Guang Ling 31-01-2023 L/31200 Mill Scale

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 281,955 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 113,497 Metric Tons of export cargo and 168,458 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 125,225 60,160 185,385

Bulk Cargo 2 790 792

Canola 5,050 ------- 5,050

Clinkers ------- 44,047 44,047

Soya Bean Seeds 4,650 ------- 4,650

Wheat 8,895 ------- 8,895

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 24,636 8,500 33,136