KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 02:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
KEN Star Phosphate
Ifestos Canola
M.T Lahore Tanker
Chemroad Wing Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Hyundai Hongkong
Northern Dexterity
Summit Success
NZ Hangzhou
X-Press Kilimanjaro
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
M.T Shalamar 01-02-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Hyundai Busan 01-02-2023 D/L Container
ESL Kabir 01-02-2023 D/L Container
KMTC Yokohama 01-02-2023 D/L Container
KMTC Mundra 01-02-2023 D/L Container
Arman 10 01-02-2023 L/1650 Rice
MU Mian Song 01-02-2023 D/1325 General Cargo
JIN Guang Ling 01-02-2023 L/31200 Mill Scale
Osaka Express 02-02-2023 D/L Container
Clemens Schulte 02-02-2023 D/L Container
Nasco Jade 02-02-2023 D/2500 Fertilizers
Odelmar 02-02-2023 D/9069 Lentils
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 72,524 Metric Tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 7,593 Metric Tons of export cargo and 64,931 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 4,116 4,293 8,409
Bulk Cargo 8,914 100 9,014
Canola 5,186 ------- 5,186
Wheat 2,213 ------- 2,213
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 44,502 3,200 47,702