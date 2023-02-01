KPT shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

KEN Star Phosphate

Ifestos Canola

M.T Lahore Tanker

Chemroad Wing Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Hyundai Hongkong

Northern Dexterity

Summit Success

NZ Hangzhou

X-Press Kilimanjaro

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

M.T Shalamar 01-02-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Hyundai Busan 01-02-2023 D/L Container

ESL Kabir 01-02-2023 D/L Container

KMTC Yokohama 01-02-2023 D/L Container

KMTC Mundra 01-02-2023 D/L Container

Arman 10 01-02-2023 L/1650 Rice

MU Mian Song 01-02-2023 D/1325 General Cargo

JIN Guang Ling 01-02-2023 L/31200 Mill Scale

Osaka Express 02-02-2023 D/L Container

Clemens Schulte 02-02-2023 D/L Container

Nasco Jade 02-02-2023 D/2500 Fertilizers

Odelmar 02-02-2023 D/9069 Lentils

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 72,524 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 7,593 Metric Tons of export cargo and 64,931 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 4,116 4,293 8,409

Bulk Cargo 8,914 100 9,014

Canola 5,186 ------- 5,186

Wheat 2,213 ------- 2,213

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 44,502 3,200 47,702