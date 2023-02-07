UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 05:10 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

CMA CGM Rabelais Container Ship

Royal O General Cargo

OOCL Charleston Container Ship

Amagi Galaxy Tanker

Hakuna Matata Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Chemroute SKY

Hyundai Busan

KEN Star

Green Pole

ITAL Usodimare

Gullfjettet

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

CMA CGM Rabelais 07-02-2023

Amagi Galaxy 07-02-2023

RDO Endeavour 07-02-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Ginga Jaguar 07-02-2023 D/4773 Base Oil

Zheng HE 1 07-02-2023 L/17500 Ethanol

Cape Fulmar 07-02-2023 D/L Container

Nasco GEM 07-02-2023 D/7850 General Cargo

Grace 07-02-2023 L/33495 Clinkers

GC Beryl 08-02-2023 D/12000 Chemical

Kota Megah 08-02-2023 D/L Container

Cosco Aqaba 08-02-2023 D/L Container

Europa Bay 08-02-2023 L/55000 Clinkers

Flc Longivity 08-02-2023 L/55000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 181,261 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 30,610 metric tons of export cargo and 150,651 metric tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 48,390 21,884 70,274

Canola 16,183 ------- 16,183

Chickpeas 1,045 ------- 1,045

Iron Ore 3,956 ------- 3,956

Rock Phosphate 1,376 ------- 1,376

TALC Power ------- 5,176 5,176

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 79,701 3,550 83,251

