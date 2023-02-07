KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
CMA CGM Rabelais Container Ship
Royal O General Cargo
OOCL Charleston Container Ship
Amagi Galaxy Tanker
Hakuna Matata Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Chemroute SKY
Hyundai Busan
KEN Star
Green Pole
ITAL Usodimare
Gullfjettet
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
CMA CGM Rabelais 07-02-2023
Amagi Galaxy 07-02-2023
RDO Endeavour 07-02-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Ginga Jaguar 07-02-2023 D/4773 Base Oil
Zheng HE 1 07-02-2023 L/17500 Ethanol
Cape Fulmar 07-02-2023 D/L Container
Nasco GEM 07-02-2023 D/7850 General Cargo
Grace 07-02-2023 L/33495 Clinkers
GC Beryl 08-02-2023 D/12000 Chemical
Kota Megah 08-02-2023 D/L Container
Cosco Aqaba 08-02-2023 D/L Container
Europa Bay 08-02-2023 L/55000 Clinkers
Flc Longivity 08-02-2023 L/55000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 181,261 metric tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 30,610 metric tons of export cargo and 150,651 metric tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 48,390 21,884 70,274
Canola 16,183 ------- 16,183
Chickpeas 1,045 ------- 1,045
Iron Ore 3,956 ------- 3,956
Rock Phosphate 1,376 ------- 1,376
TALC Power ------- 5,176 5,176
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 79,701 3,550 83,251