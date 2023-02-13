KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

MSC Michigan VII Container Ship

Odelmar Bulk

CMA CGM Fidelio Container Ship

Northern Guard Container Ship

Wadi Bani Khalid Container Ship

Olympia Container Ship

Cypress Container Ship

Europa Bay Clinkers

M.T Shalamar Tanker

SG Pegasus Tanker

Osaka Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Royal O

MSC Michigan VII

Ifestos

CMA CGM Fidelio

GC Beryl

Wadi Bani Khalid

XIN Chang Shu

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Olymoia 13-02-2023

SG Pegassus 13-02-2023

TSS Shams 13-02-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Seaspan Osaka 13-02-2023 D/D Container

OOCL Memphis 13-02-2023 D/L Container

Kiran Caspian 13-02-2023 D/L Container

YU Peng 13-02-2023 D/L Container

Golden Denise 14-02-2023 D/2500 Chemical

Chem Stream 14-02-2023 D/12000 Chemical

Ocean Bridge 14-02-2023 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 240,173 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 116,685 Metric Tons of export cargo and 123,488 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 77,572 88,326 165,898

Bulk Cargo ------- 210 210

Canola 16,935 ------- 16,935

Chickpeas 3,646 ------- 3.646

Clinkers ------- 24,149 24,149

Wheat 3,578 ------- 3,578

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 21,757 4,000 25,757