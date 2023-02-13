KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
MSC Michigan VII Container Ship
Odelmar Bulk
CMA CGM Fidelio Container Ship
Northern Guard Container Ship
Wadi Bani Khalid Container Ship
Olympia Container Ship
Cypress Container Ship
Europa Bay Clinkers
M.T Shalamar Tanker
SG Pegasus Tanker
Osaka Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Royal O
MSC Michigan VII
Ifestos
CMA CGM Fidelio
GC Beryl
Wadi Bani Khalid
XIN Chang Shu
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Olymoia 13-02-2023
SG Pegassus 13-02-2023
TSS Shams 13-02-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Seaspan Osaka 13-02-2023 D/D Container
OOCL Memphis 13-02-2023 D/L Container
Kiran Caspian 13-02-2023 D/L Container
YU Peng 13-02-2023 D/L Container
Golden Denise 14-02-2023 D/2500 Chemical
Chem Stream 14-02-2023 D/12000 Chemical
Ocean Bridge 14-02-2023 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 240,173 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 116,685 Metric Tons of export cargo and 123,488 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 77,572 88,326 165,898
Bulk Cargo ------- 210 210
Canola 16,935 ------- 16,935
Chickpeas 3,646 ------- 3.646
Clinkers ------- 24,149 24,149
Wheat 3,578 ------- 3,578
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 21,757 4,000 25,757