UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 04:40 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

MSC Michigan VII Container Ship

Odelmar Bulk

CMA CGM Fidelio Container Ship

Northern Guard Container Ship

Wadi Bani Khalid Container Ship

Olympia Container Ship

Cypress Container Ship

Europa Bay Clinkers

M.T Shalamar Tanker

SG Pegasus Tanker

Osaka Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Royal O

MSC Michigan VII

Ifestos

CMA CGM Fidelio

GC Beryl

Wadi Bani Khalid

XIN Chang Shu

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Olymoia 13-02-2023

SG Pegassus 13-02-2023

TSS Shams 13-02-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Seaspan Osaka 13-02-2023 D/D Container

OOCL Memphis 13-02-2023 D/L Container

Kiran Caspian 13-02-2023 D/L Container

YU Peng 13-02-2023 D/L Container

Golden Denise 14-02-2023 D/2500 Chemical

Chem Stream 14-02-2023 D/12000 Chemical

Ocean Bridge 14-02-2023 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 240,173 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 116,685 Metric Tons of export cargo and 123,488 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 77,572 88,326 165,898

Bulk Cargo ------- 210 210

Canola 16,935 ------- 16,935

Chickpeas 3,646 ------- 3.646

Clinkers ------- 24,149 24,149

Wheat 3,578 ------- 3,578

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 21,757 4,000 25,757

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Bani Osaka Memphis Karachi Port

Recent Stories

MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilater ..

MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilateral cooperation with France, In ..

48 minutes ago
 Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ symbolises UAE& ..

Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ symbolises UAE&#039;s rich legacy of humanity ..

48 minutes ago
 Empower announces revenues of AED2.8 billion in 20 ..

Empower announces revenues of AED2.8 billion in 2022

48 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's antics, somersaults continue to disap ..

Imran Khan's antics, somersaults continue to disappoint nation: PM

1 hour ago
 PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

1 hour ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank prices US$1 billion Sustainable ..

Dubai Islamic Bank prices US$1 billion Sustainable Sukuk

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.