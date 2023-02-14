KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 12:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
CMA CGM Titus Container Ship
Grace Clinkers
Seaspan Osaka Container Ship
HE Sheng Nan Fang General Cargo
Nasco Gem General Cargo
Orchid Americas Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Northern Guard
Olympia.
SG Pegasus
TSS Shams
Cypress
CMA CGM Titus
Osaka
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Nasco Gem 14-02-2023
FLC Longivity 14-02-2023
M.T Shalamar 15-02-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
CHEM Stream 14-02-2023 D/12000 Chemical
Mohar 14-02-2023 L/21000 Cement
Ocean Bridge 14-02-2023 L/1892 General Cargo
Golden Denise 15-02-2023 D/2500 Chemical
M.T Lahore 15-02-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil
OOCL Memphis 15-02-2023 D/L Container
Pontresina 15-02-2023 D/L Container
YM Excellence 15-02-2023 D/L Container
ST Mary 15-02-2023 D/L Container
YU Peng 15-02-2023 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 152,025 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 68,233 Metric Tons of export cargo and 83,792 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 27,703 30,637 58,340
Bulk Cargo 10,168 222 10,390
Canola 6,151 ------- 6,151
Chickpeas 1,923 ------- 1.923
Clinkers ------- 32,774 32,774
Lentils 1,513 ------- 1,513
Wheat 4,572 ------- 4,572
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 31,762 4,600 36,362