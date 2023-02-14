UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 12:50 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

CMA CGM Titus Container Ship

Grace Clinkers

Seaspan Osaka Container Ship

HE Sheng Nan Fang General Cargo

Nasco Gem General Cargo

Orchid Americas Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Northern Guard

Olympia.

SG Pegasus

TSS Shams

Cypress

CMA CGM Titus

Osaka

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Nasco Gem 14-02-2023

FLC Longivity 14-02-2023

M.T Shalamar 15-02-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

CHEM Stream 14-02-2023 D/12000 Chemical

Mohar 14-02-2023 L/21000 Cement

Ocean Bridge 14-02-2023 L/1892 General Cargo

Golden Denise 15-02-2023 D/2500 Chemical

M.T Lahore 15-02-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil

OOCL Memphis 15-02-2023 D/L Container

Pontresina 15-02-2023 D/L Container

YM Excellence 15-02-2023 D/L Container

ST Mary 15-02-2023 D/L Container

YU Peng 15-02-2023 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 152,025 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 68,233 Metric Tons of export cargo and 83,792 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 27,703 30,637 58,340

Bulk Cargo 10,168 222 10,390

Canola 6,151 ------- 6,151

Chickpeas 1,923 ------- 1.923

Clinkers ------- 32,774 32,774

Lentils 1,513 ------- 1,513

Wheat 4,572 ------- 4,572

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 31,762 4,600 36,362

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Import Osaka Nan Mary Memphis Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, Rwandan Prime Minister launch UAE- ..

Saif bin Zayed, Rwandan Prime Minister launch UAE-Rwanda partnership to exchange ..

29 minutes ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquake rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquake rises to 36,000

36 minutes ago
 NA Deputy Speaker calls for enhanced cooperation t ..

NA Deputy Speaker calls for enhanced cooperation to deal with issue of water sho ..

46 minutes ago
 Emirates Relief Field hospital gives medical care ..

Emirates Relief Field hospital gives medical care for Turkish earthquake victims

1 hour ago
 PM in Karachi to witness int'l joint naval exercis ..

PM in Karachi to witness int'l joint naval exercises

1 hour ago
 UAE Press: Earthquake relief, open your hearts for ..

UAE Press: Earthquake relief, open your hearts for help

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.