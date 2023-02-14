KPT shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

CMA CGM Titus Container Ship

Grace Clinkers

Seaspan Osaka Container Ship

HE Sheng Nan Fang General Cargo

Nasco Gem General Cargo

Orchid Americas Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Northern Guard

Olympia.

SG Pegasus

TSS Shams

Cypress

CMA CGM Titus

Osaka

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Nasco Gem 14-02-2023

FLC Longivity 14-02-2023

M.T Shalamar 15-02-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

CHEM Stream 14-02-2023 D/12000 Chemical

Mohar 14-02-2023 L/21000 Cement

Ocean Bridge 14-02-2023 L/1892 General Cargo

Golden Denise 15-02-2023 D/2500 Chemical

M.T Lahore 15-02-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil

OOCL Memphis 15-02-2023 D/L Container

Pontresina 15-02-2023 D/L Container

YM Excellence 15-02-2023 D/L Container

ST Mary 15-02-2023 D/L Container

YU Peng 15-02-2023 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 152,025 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 68,233 Metric Tons of export cargo and 83,792 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 27,703 30,637 58,340

Bulk Cargo 10,168 222 10,390

Canola 6,151 ------- 6,151

Chickpeas 1,923 ------- 1.923

Clinkers ------- 32,774 32,774

Lentils 1,513 ------- 1,513

Wheat 4,572 ------- 4,572

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 31,762 4,600 36,362