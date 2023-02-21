KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 02:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Hyundai Colombo Container Ship
QI Lin Song. General Cargo
Northern Dexterity Container Ship
Ocean Bridge General Cargo
XIN YAN Tian Container Ship
YU Peng General Cargo
Hongbo 6 General Cargo
SHIPS SAILED:
Grace
CL Diyin He
Tarlan
Green Pole
Kmtc Colombo
Ever Uranus
Xing Yang Hai
SEA Prosperity
Hyundai Colombo
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Independent Spirit. 21-02-2023
Northern Dexterity 21-02-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
CMA CGM Melisande 21-02-2023 D/L Container
KMTC Delhi 22-02-2023 D/L Container
API Bhum 22-02-2023 D/L Container
M.
T Mardan 22-02-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 138,089 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 77,607 Metric Tons of export cargo and 60,482 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 27,600 67,374 94,974
Bulk Cargo 9,863 1,160 11,023
Canola 1,248 ------- 1,248
Cement ------- 852 852
Clinkers ------- 6,855 6,855
Rice ------- 1,366 1,366
Wheat 7,567 ------ 7,567
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 14,204 ------ 14,204