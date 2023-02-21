KPT shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Hyundai Colombo Container Ship

QI Lin Song. General Cargo

Northern Dexterity Container Ship

Ocean Bridge General Cargo

XIN YAN Tian Container Ship

YU Peng General Cargo

Hongbo 6 General Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

Grace

CL Diyin He

Tarlan

Green Pole

Kmtc Colombo

Ever Uranus

Xing Yang Hai

SEA Prosperity

Hyundai Colombo

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Independent Spirit. 21-02-2023

Northern Dexterity 21-02-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

CMA CGM Melisande 21-02-2023 D/L Container

KMTC Delhi 22-02-2023 D/L Container

API Bhum 22-02-2023 D/L Container

M.

T Mardan 22-02-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 138,089 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 77,607 Metric Tons of export cargo and 60,482 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 27,600 67,374 94,974

Bulk Cargo 9,863 1,160 11,023

Canola 1,248 ------- 1,248

Cement ------- 852 852

Clinkers ------- 6,855 6,855

Rice ------- 1,366 1,366

Wheat 7,567 ------ 7,567

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 14,204 ------ 14,204