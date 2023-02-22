KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 03:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
CMA CGM Melisande Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Ausone
ADV Antageatm
XIN YAN Tian
Northern Dexterity
Independent Spiriy.
Spring Oasis
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
CMA CGM Melisande 22-02-2023
Global Royal 22-02-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
M.T Mardan 22-02-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil
KMTC Delhi 22-02-2023 D/L Container
Margarita 23-02-2023 D/50000 Mogas
X-Press Bardsey 23-02-2023 D/L Container
APL Bhum 23-02-2023 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 91,967 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 50,273 Metric Tons of export cargo and 41,694 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 16,432 22,854 39,286
Bulk Cargo 22,293 3,146 25,439
Canola 975 ------- 975
Clinkers ------- 24,273 24,273
Wheat 1,994 ------ 1,994