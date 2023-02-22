KPT shipping movements report

UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

CMA CGM Melisande Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Ausone

ADV Antageatm

XIN YAN Tian

Northern Dexterity

Independent Spiriy.

Spring Oasis

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

CMA CGM Melisande 22-02-2023

Global Royal 22-02-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

M.T Mardan 22-02-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil

KMTC Delhi 22-02-2023 D/L Container

Margarita 23-02-2023 D/50000 Mogas

X-Press Bardsey 23-02-2023 D/L Container

APL Bhum 23-02-2023 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 91,967 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 50,273 Metric Tons of export cargo and 41,694 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 16,432 22,854 39,286

Bulk Cargo 22,293 3,146 25,439

Canola 975 ------- 975

Clinkers ------- 24,273 24,273

Wheat 1,994 ------ 1,994

