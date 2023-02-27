KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Veer Utile Container Ship

Northern Discovery Container Ship

M.T Quetta Tanker

Cosco Hamburg Container Ship

CMA CGM Gemini Container Ship

GFS Pride Container Ship

Ever Utile Container Ship

Olympia Container Ship

CS ZHE Jiang Tanker

Jolly Palladio Container Ship

NYK Vesta Container Ship

Juist General Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

X-Press Bardsey

M.T Mardan

YU Peng

Maersk Bristol

CMA CGM Gemini

GFS Pride

Northern Discovery

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Jolly Palladio 27-02-2023

Margarita 27-02-2023

NYK Vesta 27-02-2023

Olympia 27-02-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Sunrise 27-02-2023 D/10000 Jet Oil

Owl 5 27-02-2023 D/2500 Chemical

TSS Shams 27-02-2023 D/L Container

GFS Giselle 27-02-2023 D/L Container

Ningbo Express 27-02-2023 D/L Container

Vancouver 28-02-2023 D/L Container

MSC Elaine 28-02-2023 D/L Container

Tabea.

28-02-2023 D/L Container

X-Press Anglesy 28-02-2023 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 265,295 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 83,810 Metric Tons of export cargo and 181,485 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 77,364 57,506 134,870

Bulk Cargo 37 375 412

Canola 4,412 ------- 4,412

Clinkers ------- 21,779 21,779

Oil&Liouid Cargo 99,672 4,150 103,822