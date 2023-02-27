KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023 | 02:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Veer Utile Container Ship
Northern Discovery Container Ship
M.T Quetta Tanker
Cosco Hamburg Container Ship
CMA CGM Gemini Container Ship
GFS Pride Container Ship
Ever Utile Container Ship
Olympia Container Ship
CS ZHE Jiang Tanker
Jolly Palladio Container Ship
NYK Vesta Container Ship
Juist General Cargo
SHIPS SAILED:
X-Press Bardsey
M.T Mardan
YU Peng
Maersk Bristol
CMA CGM Gemini
GFS Pride
Northern Discovery
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Jolly Palladio 27-02-2023
Margarita 27-02-2023
NYK Vesta 27-02-2023
Olympia 27-02-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Sunrise 27-02-2023 D/10000 Jet Oil
Owl 5 27-02-2023 D/2500 Chemical
TSS Shams 27-02-2023 D/L Container
GFS Giselle 27-02-2023 D/L Container
Ningbo Express 27-02-2023 D/L Container
Vancouver 28-02-2023 D/L Container
MSC Elaine 28-02-2023 D/L Container
Tabea.
28-02-2023 D/L Container
X-Press Anglesy 28-02-2023 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 265,295 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 83,810 Metric Tons of export cargo and 181,485 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 77,364 57,506 134,870
Bulk Cargo 37 375 412
Canola 4,412 ------- 4,412
Clinkers ------- 21,779 21,779
Oil&Liouid Cargo 99,672 4,150 103,822