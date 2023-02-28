KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Ningbo Express Container Ship
GFS Giselle Container Ship
Owl 5 Tanker
Vancouver Container SHip
SHIPS SAILED:
Jolly Palladio
Margarita
NYK Vesta
Olympia
Cosco Hamburg
Juist
Hongbo 6
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
M.T Quetta 28-02-2023
GFS Giselle 28-02-2023
Ever Utile 28-02-2023
Ningbo Express 28-02-2023
CS ZHE Jiang 28-02-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Tabea 28-02-2023 D/L Container
MSC Elaine 28-02-2023 D/L Container
X-Press Anglesy 28-02-2023 D/L Container
Safeen Prism 28-02-2023 D/L Container
Sunrisr 01-03-2023 D/10000 Jet Oil
Baru 01-03-2023 D/22000 Soya Bean Oil
Seaspan Beacon 01-02-2023 D/L Container
Cape Fulmar 01-03-2023 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 114,695 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 49,303 Metric Tons of export cargo and 65,392 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 20,064 44,153 64,217
Bulk Cargo ------ 1,360 1,360
Canola 1,992 ------- 1,992
Clinkers ------- 3,790 3,790
Oil&Liouid Cargo 43,336 ------ 43,336