KPT shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Ningbo Express Container Ship

GFS Giselle Container Ship

Owl 5 Tanker

Vancouver Container SHip

SHIPS SAILED:

Jolly Palladio

Margarita

NYK Vesta

Olympia

Cosco Hamburg

Juist

Hongbo 6

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

M.T Quetta 28-02-2023

GFS Giselle 28-02-2023

Ever Utile 28-02-2023

Ningbo Express 28-02-2023

CS ZHE Jiang 28-02-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Tabea 28-02-2023 D/L Container

MSC Elaine 28-02-2023 D/L Container

X-Press Anglesy 28-02-2023 D/L Container

Safeen Prism 28-02-2023 D/L Container

Sunrisr 01-03-2023 D/10000 Jet Oil

Baru 01-03-2023 D/22000 Soya Bean Oil

Seaspan Beacon 01-02-2023 D/L Container

Cape Fulmar 01-03-2023 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 114,695 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 49,303 Metric Tons of export cargo and 65,392 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 20,064 44,153 64,217

Bulk Cargo ------ 1,360 1,360

Canola 1,992 ------- 1,992

Clinkers ------- 3,790 3,790

Oil&Liouid Cargo 43,336 ------ 43,336