KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
MSC Elaine Container Ship
X-Press Anglesey Container Ship
Safeen Prism Container Ship
M.T Shalamar Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
M.T Quetta
GFS Giselle
Ever Utile
Ningbo Express
CS Zhe Jiang
MSC Elaine
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Safeen Prism 01-03-2023
X-Press Anglesey 01-03-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Sunrise 01-03-2023 D/10000 Jet Oil
Baru 01-03-2023 D/22000 Soya Bean Oil
Tabea 01-03-2023 D/L Container
Dee4 Kastania 02-03-2023 L/25000 Molases
Zheng He5 02-03-2023 L/5500 Ethanol
Seaspan Beacon 02-03-2023 D/L Container
MSC Pratiti 02-03-2023 D/L Container
OOCL Atlanta 02-03-2023 D/L Container
Arman 10 02-03-2023 L/1650 Rice
Olician Confidence 02-03-2023 D/18110 Wheat
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 125,874 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 88,434 Metric Tons of export cargo and 37,440 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 70,244 37,440 107,684
Canola 2,790 ------- 2,790
Oil&Liouid Cargo 15,400 ------ 15,400