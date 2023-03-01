UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

March 01, 2023

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

MSC Elaine Container Ship

X-Press Anglesey Container Ship

Safeen Prism Container Ship

M.T Shalamar Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

M.T Quetta

GFS Giselle

Ever Utile

Ningbo Express

CS Zhe Jiang

MSC Elaine

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Safeen Prism 01-03-2023

X-Press Anglesey 01-03-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Sunrise 01-03-2023 D/10000 Jet Oil

Baru 01-03-2023 D/22000 Soya Bean Oil

Tabea 01-03-2023 D/L Container

Dee4 Kastania 02-03-2023 L/25000 Molases

Zheng He5 02-03-2023 L/5500 Ethanol

Seaspan Beacon 02-03-2023 D/L Container

MSC Pratiti 02-03-2023 D/L Container

OOCL Atlanta 02-03-2023 D/L Container

Arman 10 02-03-2023 L/1650 Rice

Olician Confidence 02-03-2023 D/18110 Wheat

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 125,874 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 88,434 Metric Tons of export cargo and 37,440 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 70,244 37,440 107,684

Canola 2,790 ------- 2,790

Oil&Liouid Cargo 15,400 ------ 15,400

