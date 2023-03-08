KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Following were the movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Atlantica Bay Tanker

Dalian Express Container Ship

Stephanie C Container Ship

Kyalami Fertilizer

SHIPS SAILED:

M.T.Lahore

APL Oregon

Arman 10

XT Honesty

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Independent Spirit 08-03-2023

Dalian Express 08-03-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Furano Galaxy 08-03-2023 D/9436 Base Oil

Clemens Schulte 08-03-2023 D/L Container

Emerald ACE 08-03-2023 D/35 Vehicles

Momentum Phonex 08-03-2023 D/8000 Iron

New Spirit 08-03-2023 D/55000 Clinkers

ST Gregory 08-03-2023 D/21743 Chickpeas

Greenwich Park 09-03-2023 L/17500 Ethanol

TSS Shams 09-03-2023 D/L Container

MSC Soraya 09-03-2023 D/L Container

Sofia Express 09-03-2023 D/L Container

Seamax Westport 09-03-2023 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 101,609 metric tonnes.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 42,692 metric tonnes of export cargo and 58,917 metric tonnes of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tonnes is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 33,488 34,168 64,656

Canola 4,290 ------ 4,290

Chickpeas 3,278 ------ 3,278

Flours 3,451 ------ 3,451

Rice ------ 335 335

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 14,410 8,189 22,599