KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Following were the movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Atlantica Bay Tanker
Dalian Express Container Ship
Stephanie C Container Ship
Kyalami Fertilizer
SHIPS SAILED:
M.T.Lahore
APL Oregon
Arman 10
XT Honesty
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Independent Spirit 08-03-2023
Dalian Express 08-03-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Furano Galaxy 08-03-2023 D/9436 Base Oil
Clemens Schulte 08-03-2023 D/L Container
Emerald ACE 08-03-2023 D/35 Vehicles
Momentum Phonex 08-03-2023 D/8000 Iron
New Spirit 08-03-2023 D/55000 Clinkers
ST Gregory 08-03-2023 D/21743 Chickpeas
Greenwich Park 09-03-2023 L/17500 Ethanol
TSS Shams 09-03-2023 D/L Container
MSC Soraya 09-03-2023 D/L Container
Sofia Express 09-03-2023 D/L Container
Seamax Westport 09-03-2023 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 101,609 metric tonnes.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 42,692 metric tonnes of export cargo and 58,917 metric tonnes of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tonnes is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 33,488 34,168 64,656
Canola 4,290 ------ 4,290
Chickpeas 3,278 ------ 3,278
Flours 3,451 ------ 3,451
Rice ------ 335 335
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 14,410 8,189 22,599