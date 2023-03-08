UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 04:20 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Following were the movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Atlantica Bay Tanker

Dalian Express Container Ship

Stephanie C Container Ship

Kyalami Fertilizer

SHIPS SAILED:

M.T.Lahore

APL Oregon

Arman 10

XT Honesty

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Independent Spirit 08-03-2023

Dalian Express 08-03-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Furano Galaxy 08-03-2023 D/9436 Base Oil

Clemens Schulte 08-03-2023 D/L Container

Emerald ACE 08-03-2023 D/35 Vehicles

Momentum Phonex 08-03-2023 D/8000 Iron

New Spirit 08-03-2023 D/55000 Clinkers

ST Gregory 08-03-2023 D/21743 Chickpeas

Greenwich Park 09-03-2023 L/17500 Ethanol

TSS Shams 09-03-2023 D/L Container

MSC Soraya 09-03-2023 D/L Container

Sofia Express 09-03-2023 D/L Container

Seamax Westport 09-03-2023 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 101,609 metric tonnes.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 42,692 metric tonnes of export cargo and 58,917 metric tonnes of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tonnes is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 33,488 34,168 64,656

Canola 4,290 ------ 4,290

Chickpeas 3,278 ------ 3,278

Flours 3,451 ------ 3,451

Rice ------ 335 335

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 14,410 8,189 22,599

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Westport Karachi Port

Recent Stories

First council for fintech leaders in MENA launched ..

First council for fintech leaders in MENA launched during Investopia 2023

28 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber introduces Internation ..

Dubai International Chamber introduces International Partners Network

28 minutes ago
 Amazon win toss, elect to bat first against Super ..

Amazon win toss, elect to bat first against Super Women

48 minutes ago
 ACTVET to organise 14th Emirates Skills National C ..

ACTVET to organise 14th Emirates Skills National Competition

58 minutes ago
 Aldar, MOCCAE launch Real Estate Climate Pledge to ..

Aldar, MOCCAE launch Real Estate Climate Pledge to support UAE Net Zero strategi ..

58 minutes ago
 EDGE to establish joint research and development c ..

EDGE to establish joint research and development centre for autonomous solutions ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.