KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Clarice Tanker

Solar RomaTanker

Ren Jian 25Container Ship

Wawasan Topaz Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Intdependent Spirit

M.T.Mardan

Cypress

Capre Fulmar

Victory Light

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

YM Excellence 06-04-2023

Yangtze Harmony 06-04-2023

Ever Uranus 06-04-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Seaspan Osaka 06-04-2023 D/L Container

One Matrix 06-04-2023 D/L Container

MSC Michigan VII 07-04-2023 D/L Container

TS Singapore 07-04-2023 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 104,433 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 35,603 Metric Tons of export cargo and 68,830 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 29,538 35,175 64,713

Bulk Cargo 7,814 428 8,242

Oil&Liouid Cargo 31,478 ------ 31,478