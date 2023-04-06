KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 01:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Clarice Tanker
Solar RomaTanker
Ren Jian 25Container Ship
Wawasan Topaz Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Intdependent Spirit
M.T.Mardan
Cypress
Capre Fulmar
Victory Light
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
YM Excellence 06-04-2023
Yangtze Harmony 06-04-2023
Ever Uranus 06-04-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Seaspan Osaka 06-04-2023 D/L Container
One Matrix 06-04-2023 D/L Container
MSC Michigan VII 07-04-2023 D/L Container
TS Singapore 07-04-2023 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 104,433 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 35,603 Metric Tons of export cargo and 68,830 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 29,538 35,175 64,713
Bulk Cargo 7,814 428 8,242
Oil&Liouid Cargo 31,478 ------ 31,478