KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 01:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
ESL Nhava ShevaContainer Ship
M.T Lahore Tanker
MSC Michigan VIIContainer Ship
Farnkurt ExpressContainer Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
CMA CGM Pegasus
Northern Discovery
Dato Success
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
ESL Nhava Sheva 10-04-2023
MSC Michigan VII10-04-2023
Frankfurt Express10-04-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
DM Jade 10-04-2023 D/9500 Chemical
OOCL Washington 10-04-2023 D/L Container
Olympia 10-04-2023 D/L Container
CAM CGM Figaro 10-04-2023 D/L Container
GFS Prime 10-04-2023 D/L Container
Safeen Prism 10-04-2023 D/L Container
Oriental Jasmine 10-04-2023 L/2500 Chemical
Hellas Avatar 11-04-2023 D/28000 Mogas
Northern Decency 11-04-2023 D/L Container
MSC Krittika 11-04-2023 D/L Container
X-Press Anglesey 11-04-2023 D/L Container
Hanne Danica 11-04-2023 D/4 General Cargo
Kirwan 11-04-2023 L/51520 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 179,961 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 98,850 Metric Tons of export cargo and 81,111 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 57,056 84,220 141,276
Bulk Cargo 2,355 551 2,906
Rice ------- 779 799
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 21,700 13,300 35,000