KPT shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

ESL Nhava ShevaContainer Ship

M.T Lahore Tanker

MSC Michigan VIIContainer Ship

Farnkurt ExpressContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

CMA CGM Pegasus

Northern Discovery

Dato Success

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

ESL Nhava Sheva 10-04-2023

MSC Michigan VII10-04-2023

Frankfurt Express10-04-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

DM Jade 10-04-2023 D/9500 Chemical

OOCL Washington 10-04-2023 D/L Container

Olympia 10-04-2023 D/L Container

CAM CGM Figaro 10-04-2023 D/L Container

GFS Prime 10-04-2023 D/L Container

Safeen Prism 10-04-2023 D/L Container

Oriental Jasmine 10-04-2023 L/2500 Chemical

Hellas Avatar 11-04-2023 D/28000 Mogas

Northern Decency 11-04-2023 D/L Container

MSC Krittika 11-04-2023 D/L Container

X-Press Anglesey 11-04-2023 D/L Container

Hanne Danica 11-04-2023 D/4 General Cargo

Kirwan 11-04-2023 L/51520 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 179,961 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 98,850 Metric Tons of export cargo and 81,111 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 57,056 84,220 141,276

Bulk Cargo 2,355 551 2,906

Rice ------- 779 799

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 21,700 13,300 35,000