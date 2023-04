KPT shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

X-Press Antares Container Ship

NYK Vesta Container Ship

SC Hongkong Tanker

PVT Oriana Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

COSCO Antwerp

NYK Vesta

X-Press Antares

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

PVT Oriana 27-04-2023

YM Express 27-04-2023

M.T Lahore 28-04-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

CSCL Neptune 27-04-2023 D/L Container

Wide Juliet 27-04-2023 D/L Container

Stephanie 27-04-2023 D/L Container

OOCL Memphis 27-04-2023 D/L Container

Tomini Felicity 27-04-2023 L/38500 TACL

KMTC Seoul 28-04-2023 D/L Container

Venus Leader 28-04-2023 D/160 Car

BBC Kherson 28-04-2023 L/230 Containers

Ibrahim Jahan28-04-2023 L/54750 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 157,187 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 52,942 Metric Tons of export cargo and 104,245 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 50,914 25,742 76,656

Bulk Cargo 7,214 --- 7,214

Chickpeas 2,780 --- 2,780

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 43,337 27,200 70,537