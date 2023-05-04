KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 01:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Seamax Westport Container Ship
RDO Endeavour Container Ship
Arman 10 Rice
Jolly Cobalto Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Szczecin Trader
Kota Manis
Klara Selmwe
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
M.T Shalamar 04-05-2023
Navios Lapis 04-05-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Licarden 04-05-2023 D/7500 Chemical
Oriental Daphne 04-05-2023 L/6500 Ethanol
Navios Lapis 04-05-2023 D/L Container
Chem Taurus 05-05-2023 D/10000 Chemical
PVT Neptune 05-05-2023 D/12000 Chemical
MSC Shanelle V 05-05-2023 D/L Container
Shanghai Voyager 05-05-2023 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 218,757 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 61,675 Metric Tons of export cargo and 157,082 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 77,310 36,769 114,079
Bulk Cargo 3,457 200 3,657
Chickpeas 1,118 ------ 1,118
Clinkers ------ 24,706 24,706
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 75,197 ------ 75,197