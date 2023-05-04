UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 01:50 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Seamax Westport Container Ship

RDO Endeavour Container Ship

Arman 10 Rice

Jolly Cobalto Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Szczecin Trader

Kota Manis

Klara Selmwe

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

M.T Shalamar 04-05-2023

Navios Lapis 04-05-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Licarden 04-05-2023 D/7500 Chemical

Oriental Daphne 04-05-2023 L/6500 Ethanol

Navios Lapis 04-05-2023 D/L Container

Chem Taurus 05-05-2023 D/10000 Chemical

PVT Neptune 05-05-2023 D/12000 Chemical

MSC Shanelle V 05-05-2023 D/L Container

Shanghai Voyager 05-05-2023 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 218,757 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 61,675 Metric Tons of export cargo and 157,082 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 77,310 36,769 114,079

Bulk Cargo 3,457 200 3,657

Chickpeas 1,118 ------ 1,118

Clinkers ------ 24,706 24,706

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 75,197 ------ 75,197

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Westport Karachi Port

Recent Stories

DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business le ..

DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business leaders in London

19 minutes ago
 UAE government launches &#039;Machines can See&#03 ..

UAE government launches &#039;Machines can See&#039; Summit visualising future o ..

19 minutes ago
 Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disast ..

Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disaster Mitigation

1 hour ago
 Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

1 hour ago
 DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Sa ..

DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Samsung Pay to its digital servi ..

1 hour ago
 The decision of the High Court to retain Chaudhry ..

The decision of the High Court to retain Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as the Preside ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.