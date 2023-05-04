KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Seamax Westport Container Ship

RDO Endeavour Container Ship

Arman 10 Rice

Jolly Cobalto Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Szczecin Trader

Kota Manis

Klara Selmwe

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

M.T Shalamar 04-05-2023

Navios Lapis 04-05-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Licarden 04-05-2023 D/7500 Chemical

Oriental Daphne 04-05-2023 L/6500 Ethanol

Navios Lapis 04-05-2023 D/L Container

Chem Taurus 05-05-2023 D/10000 Chemical

PVT Neptune 05-05-2023 D/12000 Chemical

MSC Shanelle V 05-05-2023 D/L Container

Shanghai Voyager 05-05-2023 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 218,757 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 61,675 Metric Tons of export cargo and 157,082 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 77,310 36,769 114,079

Bulk Cargo 3,457 200 3,657

Chickpeas 1,118 ------ 1,118

Clinkers ------ 24,706 24,706

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 75,197 ------ 75,197