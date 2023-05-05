KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2023 | 01:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
RDO Endeavour Container Ship
Cosmos Fertillizer
Oriental Daphne Tanker
Navios Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Jolly Cobalto
Independent Spirit
Seamax Westport
M.T Shalamar
Navios Lapis
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Ibrahim Jahan 05-05-2023
Hafnia Thames 05-05-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Chem Taurus 05-05-2023 D/10000 Chemical
PTV Neptune 05-05-2023 D/12000 Chemical
Shanghai Voyager 05-05-2023 D/L Container
Falcon Majestic 06-05-2023 D/18000 Soya Bean
Livarden 06-05-2023 D/7500 Chemical
Northern Guard 06-05-2023 D/L Container
MSC Samantha 06-05-2023 D/L Container
X-Press Bardsey 06-05-2023 D/L Container
M Confidante 06-05-2023 L/39 Containers
CMB Matsys 06-05-2023 L/55000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 103,334 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 24,171 Metric Tons of export cargo and 79,163 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 27,185 9,860 37,045
Bulk Cargo 2,629 100 2,729
Clinkers ------ 11,690 11,690
DAP 2,349 ------ 3,349
Rice ------ 321 321
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 47,000 2,200 49,200