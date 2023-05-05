UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

RDO Endeavour Container Ship

Cosmos Fertillizer

Oriental Daphne Tanker

Navios Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Jolly Cobalto

Independent Spirit

Seamax Westport

M.T Shalamar

Navios Lapis

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Ibrahim Jahan 05-05-2023

Hafnia Thames 05-05-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Chem Taurus 05-05-2023 D/10000 Chemical

PTV Neptune 05-05-2023 D/12000 Chemical

Shanghai Voyager 05-05-2023 D/L Container

Falcon Majestic 06-05-2023 D/18000 Soya Bean

Livarden 06-05-2023 D/7500 Chemical

Northern Guard 06-05-2023 D/L Container

MSC Samantha 06-05-2023 D/L Container

X-Press Bardsey 06-05-2023 D/L Container

M Confidante 06-05-2023 L/39 Containers

CMB Matsys 06-05-2023 L/55000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 103,334 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 24,171 Metric Tons of export cargo and 79,163 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 27,185 9,860 37,045

Bulk Cargo 2,629 100 2,729

Clinkers ------ 11,690 11,690

DAP 2,349 ------ 3,349

Rice ------ 321 321

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 47,000 2,200 49,200

