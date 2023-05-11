KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2023 | 01:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Synergy Oakland Container Ship
New LiulinahiClinkers
CopiapoContainer ship
OlympiaContainer ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Falcon Majestic
Arman 10
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Copiapo 11-05-2023
FPMC S Amber 11-05-2023
OOCL Le Havre 11-05-2023
Synergy Oakland 11-05-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Horin Trader 11-05-2023 L/4500 Ethanol
Sea Ambition 11-05-2023 D/10500 Chemical
Al Soor II 11-05-2023 D/10980 Jet Oil
Chemroute Oasis 11-05-2023 D/2200 Base Oil
KMTC Mundra 11-05-2023 D/L Container
COSCO Thailand 11-05-2023 D/L Container
One Matrix 12-05-2023 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 85,958 metric tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 37,646 metric tons of export cargo and 48,312 metric tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 48,312 23,415 71,727
Clinkers ----- 8,593 8,593
Rice ----- 138 138
Oil/Liquid Cargo: ----- 5,500 5,500