KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Synergy Oakland Container Ship

New LiulinahiClinkers

CopiapoContainer ship

OlympiaContainer ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Falcon Majestic

Arman 10

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Copiapo 11-05-2023

FPMC S Amber 11-05-2023

OOCL Le Havre 11-05-2023

Synergy Oakland 11-05-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Horin Trader 11-05-2023 L/4500 Ethanol

Sea Ambition 11-05-2023 D/10500 Chemical

Al Soor II 11-05-2023 D/10980 Jet Oil

Chemroute Oasis 11-05-2023 D/2200 Base Oil

KMTC Mundra 11-05-2023 D/L Container

COSCO Thailand 11-05-2023 D/L Container

One Matrix 12-05-2023 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 85,958 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 37,646 metric tons of export cargo and 48,312 metric tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 48,312 23,415 71,727

Clinkers ----- 8,593 8,593

Rice ----- 138 138

Oil/Liquid Cargo: ----- 5,500 5,500