KPT Shipping Movements Report

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

YM Excellence Container Ship

Ocean Pearl General Cargo

UAFL Dubai Container Ship

Stolt Larix Tanker

Seaspan Osaka Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

M.T Lahore

Clemens Schulte

Sofia Express

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Ocean Pearl 19-05-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Athina 19-05-2023 D/55000 Mogas

Ameena Jahan 19-05-2023 D/55000 Clinkers

Jolly Vannadio 20-05-2023 D/L Container

Hyundai Singapore 20-05-2023 D/L Container

COSCO Hamburg 20-05-2023 D/L Container

CMA CGM Titan 20-05-2023 D/L Container

BBC Maryland 20-05-2023 L/230 Containers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 176,639 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 74,073 Metric Tons of

export cargo and 102,566 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 50,847 45,518 96,365

Bulk Cargo 2,519 204 2,723

Clinkers ------ 16,351 16,351

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 49,200 12,000 61,200

