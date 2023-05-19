KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
YM Excellence Container Ship
Ocean Pearl General Cargo
UAFL Dubai Container Ship
Stolt Larix Tanker
Seaspan Osaka Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
M.T Lahore
Clemens Schulte
Sofia Express
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Ocean Pearl 19-05-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Athina 19-05-2023 D/55000 Mogas
Ameena Jahan 19-05-2023 D/55000 Clinkers
Jolly Vannadio 20-05-2023 D/L Container
Hyundai Singapore 20-05-2023 D/L Container
COSCO Hamburg 20-05-2023 D/L Container
CMA CGM Titan 20-05-2023 D/L Container
BBC Maryland 20-05-2023 L/230 Containers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 176,639 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 74,073 Metric Tons of
export cargo and 102,566 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 50,847 45,518 96,365
Bulk Cargo 2,519 204 2,723
Clinkers ------ 16,351 16,351
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 49,200 12,000 61,200