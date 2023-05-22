KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Jolly VanadioContainer Ship
BBC Maryland General Cargo
Athina Container Ship
COSCO Hamburg Container Ship
CMA CGM Titan Container Ship
Xin Pu Dong Container Ship
SSL Delhi Container Ship
Northern DiscoveryContainer Ship
Hyundai Singapore Container Ship
Momentum Phonex General Cargo
MSC Darien Container Ship
M.T.MardanTanker
Nave Aquila Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Seaspan Osaka
YM Excellence
Jolly Vannadio
BBC Maryland
CMA CGM Titan
COSCO Hamburg
SSL Delhi
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Hyundai Singapore 22-05-2023
Northern Discovery22-05-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Indigo Ray 22-05-2023 D/2000 Chemical
M.T.Quetta 22-05-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil
TS Singapore 22-05-2023 D/L Container
Olympia 23-05-2023 D/L Container
Oriental Hibiscus 23-05-2023 L/10500 Ethanol
MSC Krittika 23-05-2023 D/L Container
X-Press Anglesey 23-05-2023 D/L Container
GFS Prime 23-05-2023 D/L Container
Cano 23-05-2023 D/10000 Dap
Oriole23-05-2023 D/52670 Clinkers
Darya Rapti23-05-2023 D/34947 Chickpeas
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 222,818 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 98,100 Metric Tons of
export cargo and 124,718 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 76,546 57,146 133,692
Bulk Cargo 2 2,054 2,056
Clinkers ------ 37,900 37,900
Iron Ore 4,920 ----- 4,920
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 43,250 1,000 44,250