KPT Shipping Movements Report

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Jolly VanadioContainer Ship

BBC Maryland General Cargo

Athina Container Ship

COSCO Hamburg Container Ship

CMA CGM Titan Container Ship

Xin Pu Dong Container Ship

SSL Delhi Container Ship

Northern DiscoveryContainer Ship

Hyundai Singapore Container Ship

Momentum Phonex General Cargo

MSC Darien Container Ship

M.T.MardanTanker

Nave Aquila Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Seaspan Osaka

YM Excellence

Jolly Vannadio

BBC Maryland

CMA CGM Titan

COSCO Hamburg

SSL Delhi

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Hyundai Singapore 22-05-2023

Northern Discovery22-05-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Indigo Ray 22-05-2023 D/2000 Chemical

M.T.Quetta 22-05-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil

TS Singapore 22-05-2023 D/L Container

Olympia 23-05-2023 D/L Container

Oriental Hibiscus 23-05-2023 L/10500 Ethanol

MSC Krittika 23-05-2023 D/L Container

X-Press Anglesey 23-05-2023 D/L Container

GFS Prime 23-05-2023 D/L Container

Cano 23-05-2023 D/10000 Dap

Oriole23-05-2023 D/52670 Clinkers

Darya Rapti23-05-2023 D/34947 Chickpeas

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 222,818 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 98,100 Metric Tons of

export cargo and 124,718 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 76,546 57,146 133,692

Bulk Cargo 2 2,054 2,056

Clinkers ------ 37,900 37,900

Iron Ore 4,920 ----- 4,920

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 43,250 1,000 44,250

