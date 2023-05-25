UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 03:50 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

BorkumGeneral Cargo

SC Hongkong Tanker

Oriole Clinkers

CypressContainer Ship

GFS Prime Container Ship

CAP AndreasContainer Ship

Darya RaptiBulk

SHIPS SAILED:

Borkum

X-Press Anglesey

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

NilNil

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Crystal ST. Petersburg 25-05-2023 D/L Container

Ever Ulysses 25-05-2023 D/L Container

Xin Hong Kong 25-05-2023 D/L Container

MSC Leo VI 25-05-2023 D/L Container

Tan Binh 257 25-05-2023 L/16500 Mill Scale

Al Soor II 25-05-2023 D/41337 Gas Oil

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 109,779 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 33,599 Metric Tons of export cargo and 76,180 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 31,476 18,799 50,275

Bulk Cargo 75 169 244

Clinkers ------- 10,031 10,031

DAP 6,979 ----- 6,979

Oil & Liquid Cargo 37,650 4,600 42,250

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Leo Hong Kong Petersburg Gas Karachi Port

Recent Stories

realme Announces A Special New Price for realme C3 ..

Realme Announces A Special New Price for realme C33 (4+64)

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Municipality improves 20 Parks to meet W ..

2 hours ago
 Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to d ..

Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to discuss cooperation

2 hours ago
 Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sa ..

Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sanghar

3 hours ago
 Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo ..

Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo V27e Launches in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of She ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.