KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

BorkumGeneral Cargo

SC Hongkong Tanker

Oriole Clinkers

CypressContainer Ship

GFS Prime Container Ship

CAP AndreasContainer Ship

Darya RaptiBulk

SHIPS SAILED:

Borkum

X-Press Anglesey

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

NilNil

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Crystal ST. Petersburg 25-05-2023 D/L Container

Ever Ulysses 25-05-2023 D/L Container

Xin Hong Kong 25-05-2023 D/L Container

MSC Leo VI 25-05-2023 D/L Container

Tan Binh 257 25-05-2023 L/16500 Mill Scale

Al Soor II 25-05-2023 D/41337 Gas Oil

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 109,779 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 33,599 Metric Tons of export cargo and 76,180 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 31,476 18,799 50,275

Bulk Cargo 75 169 244

Clinkers ------- 10,031 10,031

DAP 6,979 ----- 6,979

Oil & Liquid Cargo 37,650 4,600 42,250