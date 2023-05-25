KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
BorkumGeneral Cargo
SC Hongkong Tanker
Oriole Clinkers
CypressContainer Ship
GFS Prime Container Ship
CAP AndreasContainer Ship
Darya RaptiBulk
SHIPS SAILED:
Borkum
X-Press Anglesey
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
NilNil
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Crystal ST. Petersburg 25-05-2023 D/L Container
Ever Ulysses 25-05-2023 D/L Container
Xin Hong Kong 25-05-2023 D/L Container
MSC Leo VI 25-05-2023 D/L Container
Tan Binh 257 25-05-2023 L/16500 Mill Scale
Al Soor II 25-05-2023 D/41337 Gas Oil
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 109,779 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 33,599 Metric Tons of export cargo and 76,180 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 31,476 18,799 50,275
Bulk Cargo 75 169 244
Clinkers ------- 10,031 10,031
DAP 6,979 ----- 6,979
Oil & Liquid Cargo 37,650 4,600 42,250