KPT Shipping Movements Report

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 01:50 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

KMTC Colobmo Container Ship

Petersburg Container Ship

Tan Binh 257 General Cargo

Xin Hong KongContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Cyress

Cano

KMTC Colombo

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

CAP Andreas 26-05-2023

GFS Prime 27-05-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Oriental Cosmos 26-05-2023 L/3000 Caustic Soda

Ever Ulysses 27-05-2023 D/L Container

MSC Rafaela 27-05-2023 D/L Container

QI Shun 28-05-2023 L/51160 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 161,047 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 59,271 Metric Tons of export cargo and 101,776 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 67,645 36,090 103,735

Clinkers ------- 14,016 14,016

DAP 1,963 ----- 1,963

Mill Scale ----- 2,065 2,065

Oil & Liquid Cargo 32,168 7,100 39,268

