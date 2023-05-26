KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 01:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
KMTC Colobmo Container Ship
Petersburg Container Ship
Tan Binh 257 General Cargo
Xin Hong KongContainer Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Cyress
Cano
KMTC Colombo
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
CAP Andreas 26-05-2023
GFS Prime 27-05-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Oriental Cosmos 26-05-2023 L/3000 Caustic Soda
Ever Ulysses 27-05-2023 D/L Container
MSC Rafaela 27-05-2023 D/L Container
QI Shun 28-05-2023 L/51160 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 161,047 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 59,271 Metric Tons of export cargo and 101,776 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 67,645 36,090 103,735
Clinkers ------- 14,016 14,016
DAP 1,963 ----- 1,963
Mill Scale ----- 2,065 2,065
Oil & Liquid Cargo 32,168 7,100 39,268