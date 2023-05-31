UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 01:30 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Vancouver Container Ship

MSC Roberta V Container Ship

Indepndent Spirit Container Ship

SSL Kaveri Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

CMA CGM Figaro

Martorell

MSC Roberta V

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

SSL Kaveri 31-05-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

M.T Lahore 31-05-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil

Hyundai Integral 31-05-2023 D/L Container

SSL Brahma putra 31-05-2023 D/L Container

Libra 31-05-2023 L/55000 Clinkers

TS Ningbo 01-06-2023 D/L Container

KMTC Delhi 01-06-2023 D/L Container

Wan Hai 627 01-06-2023 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 94,509 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 22,297 Metric Tons of export cargo and 72,212 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Cotainerized Cargo 60,354 22,297 82,651

Bulk Cargo 6.527 ------ 6,527

Chickpeas 5,331 ------- 5,331

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Delhi Import Ningbo Karachi Port

Recent Stories

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for A ..

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..

17 minutes ago
 Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ah ..

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections

2 hours ago
 Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of S ..

Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of Switzerland

2 hours ago
 IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

2 hours ago
 Islam a religion of peace, harmony: Masood Khan

Islam a religion of peace, harmony: Masood Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.