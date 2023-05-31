KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 01:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Vancouver Container Ship
MSC Roberta V Container Ship
Indepndent Spirit Container Ship
SSL Kaveri Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
CMA CGM Figaro
Martorell
MSC Roberta V
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
SSL Kaveri 31-05-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
M.T Lahore 31-05-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil
Hyundai Integral 31-05-2023 D/L Container
SSL Brahma putra 31-05-2023 D/L Container
Libra 31-05-2023 L/55000 Clinkers
TS Ningbo 01-06-2023 D/L Container
KMTC Delhi 01-06-2023 D/L Container
Wan Hai 627 01-06-2023 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 94,509 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 22,297 Metric Tons of export cargo and 72,212 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Cotainerized Cargo 60,354 22,297 82,651
Bulk Cargo 6.527 ------ 6,527
Chickpeas 5,331 ------- 5,331