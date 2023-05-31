KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Vancouver Container Ship

MSC Roberta V Container Ship

Indepndent Spirit Container Ship

SSL Kaveri Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

CMA CGM Figaro

Martorell

MSC Roberta V

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

SSL Kaveri 31-05-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

M.T Lahore 31-05-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil

Hyundai Integral 31-05-2023 D/L Container

SSL Brahma putra 31-05-2023 D/L Container

Libra 31-05-2023 L/55000 Clinkers

TS Ningbo 01-06-2023 D/L Container

KMTC Delhi 01-06-2023 D/L Container

Wan Hai 627 01-06-2023 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 94,509 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 22,297 Metric Tons of export cargo and 72,212 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Cotainerized Cargo 60,354 22,297 82,651

Bulk Cargo 6.527 ------ 6,527

Chickpeas 5,331 ------- 5,331