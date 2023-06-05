KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 01:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Wide Juliet Container Ship
Global Harvest General Cargo
Cosco Glory Container Ship
Nordic Callao Tanker
Navios Jasmine Container Ship
Olympia Container Ship
M.T Mardan Tanker
MED Tuncer Tanker
Margarita Tanker
Yantian Express Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
GH Foehn
Libra
Cosco Glory
Global Harvest
Wide Juliet
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Yantian Express 05-06-2023
WAN HAI 627 05-06-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Bulk Castor 05-06-2023 L/55000 Clinkers
Bougainville 06-06-2023 D/22000 Soya Bean Oil
CMA CGM Titus 06-06-2023 D/L Container
Cosco Antwerp 06-06-2023 D/L Container
YM Express 06-06-2023 D/L Container
SKY Globe 06-06-2023 D/47893 General Cargo
KSL Huayang 06-06-2023 D/25134 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 224,191 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 95,658 Metric Tons of export cargo and 128,533 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 48,865 60,242 145,107
Bulk Cargo 5,637 ------ 5,637
Chickpeas 6,695 ------ 6,695
Clinkers ------ 35,416 35,416
DAP 15,999 ------ 15,999
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 15,337 ------ 15,337