KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Wide Juliet Container Ship

Global Harvest General Cargo

Cosco Glory Container Ship

Nordic Callao Tanker

Navios Jasmine Container Ship

Olympia Container Ship

M.T Mardan Tanker

MED Tuncer Tanker

Margarita Tanker

Yantian Express Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

GH Foehn

Libra

Cosco Glory

Global Harvest

Wide Juliet

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Yantian Express 05-06-2023

WAN HAI 627 05-06-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Bulk Castor 05-06-2023 L/55000 Clinkers

Bougainville 06-06-2023 D/22000 Soya Bean Oil

CMA CGM Titus 06-06-2023 D/L Container

Cosco Antwerp 06-06-2023 D/L Container

YM Express 06-06-2023 D/L Container

SKY Globe 06-06-2023 D/47893 General Cargo

KSL Huayang 06-06-2023 D/25134 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 224,191 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 95,658 Metric Tons of export cargo and 128,533 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 48,865 60,242 145,107

Bulk Cargo 5,637 ------ 5,637

Chickpeas 6,695 ------ 6,695

Clinkers ------ 35,416 35,416

DAP 15,999 ------ 15,999

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 15,337 ------ 15,337