UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 01:50 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Wide Juliet Container Ship

Global Harvest General Cargo

Cosco Glory Container Ship

Nordic Callao Tanker

Navios Jasmine Container Ship

Olympia Container Ship

M.T Mardan Tanker

MED Tuncer Tanker

Margarita Tanker

Yantian Express Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

GH Foehn

Libra

Cosco Glory

Global Harvest

Wide Juliet

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Yantian Express 05-06-2023

WAN HAI 627 05-06-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Bulk Castor 05-06-2023 L/55000 Clinkers

Bougainville 06-06-2023 D/22000 Soya Bean Oil

CMA CGM Titus 06-06-2023 D/L Container

Cosco Antwerp 06-06-2023 D/L Container

YM Express 06-06-2023 D/L Container

SKY Globe 06-06-2023 D/47893 General Cargo

KSL Huayang 06-06-2023 D/25134 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 224,191 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 95,658 Metric Tons of export cargo and 128,533 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 48,865 60,242 145,107

Bulk Cargo 5,637 ------ 5,637

Chickpeas 6,695 ------ 6,695

Clinkers ------ 35,416 35,416

DAP 15,999 ------ 15,999

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 15,337 ------ 15,337

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Mardan Callao Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Shahid Kapoor says he lived with ‘two spoons, a ..

Shahid Kapoor says he lived with ‘two spoons, a plate’ before getting marrie ..

7 minutes ago
 Asad Umar dismisses any association with Tareen gr ..

Asad Umar dismisses any association with Tareen group

22 minutes ago
 Uruguay, South Korea reach Under-20 World Cup semi ..

Uruguay, South Korea reach Under-20 World Cup semifinal

23 minutes ago
 Pak-China trade via overland routes will strengthe ..

Pak-China trade via overland routes will strengthen ties: FM

49 minutes ago
 PM, JUI-F President, Minister for Communications d ..

PM, JUI-F President, Minister for Communications discuss political situation

55 minutes ago
 ADNIC joins Emirates Nature-WWF, Environment Agenc ..

ADNIC joins Emirates Nature-WWF, Environment Agency to launch nature-themed esca ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.