KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

YM Express Container Ship

COSCO Antwerp Container Ship

Easterly Beech Tanker

CMA CGM Titus Container Ship

KSL Huayang General Cargo

Loyal Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

M.T Mardan

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Nordic Callo 07-06-2023

CMA CGM Titus 07-06-2023

Margarita 07-06-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Shan Hu Zho 07-06-2023 D/50000 Mogas

Bougainville 07-06-2023 D/22000 Soya Bean Oil

MSC Pegasus 07-06-2023 D/L Container

Sea Delta 08-06-2023 D/12000 Chemical

M.

T Quetta 08-06-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil

SSL Krishna 08-06-2023 D/L Container

Colombo Express 08-06-2023 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 168,170 metric tons. The breakup shows that the port has handled 29,819 metric tons of export cargo and 138,351 metric tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 55,815 14,192 70,007

Bulk Cargo 22,261 ------ 22,261

Clinkers ------ 15,627 15,627

DAP 14,041 ------ 14,041

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 46,234 ------ 46,234