KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 02:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
YM Express Container Ship
COSCO Antwerp Container Ship
Easterly Beech Tanker
CMA CGM Titus Container Ship
KSL Huayang General Cargo
Loyal Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
M.T Mardan
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Nordic Callo 07-06-2023
CMA CGM Titus 07-06-2023
Margarita 07-06-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Shan Hu Zho 07-06-2023 D/50000 Mogas
Bougainville 07-06-2023 D/22000 Soya Bean Oil
MSC Pegasus 07-06-2023 D/L Container
Sea Delta 08-06-2023 D/12000 Chemical
M.
T Quetta 08-06-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil
SSL Krishna 08-06-2023 D/L Container
Colombo Express 08-06-2023 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 168,170 metric tons. The breakup shows that the port has handled 29,819 metric tons of export cargo and 138,351 metric tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 55,815 14,192 70,007
Bulk Cargo 22,261 ------ 22,261
Clinkers ------ 15,627 15,627
DAP 14,041 ------ 14,041
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 46,234 ------ 46,234