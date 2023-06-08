KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 02:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
MSC Pegasus Container Ship
Shan Hu Zho Tanker
M.T Shalamar Tanker
Colombo Express Container Ship
Bougainville Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Nordic Callao
CMA CGM Titus
Margarita
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Kellett Island 08-06-2023
MSC Pegasus 08-06-2023
Sky Globe 08-06-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Sea Delta 08-06-2023 D/12000 Chemical
M.T Quettta 08-06-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil
SSL Karishna 08-06-2023 D/L Container
Gion Trader 09-06-2023 L/8000 Caustic Soda
X-Press Antares 09-06-2023 D/L Container
OOCL Memphis 09-06-2023 D/L Container
Michaela 09-06-2023 D/L Container
Pelagica 09-06-2023L/22 Container
Zi Jing Song 09-06-2023 D/2576 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 148,963 metric tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 28,868 metric tons of export cargo and 120,095 metric tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 61,317 19,043 80,360
ULK Cargo 38,685 ------ 38,685
Clinkers ------ 9,825 9,825
DAP 6,385 ------ 6,385
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 13,708 ------ 13,708