KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

MSC Pegasus Container Ship

Shan Hu Zho Tanker

M.T Shalamar Tanker

Colombo Express Container Ship

Bougainville Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Nordic Callao

CMA CGM Titus

Margarita

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Kellett Island 08-06-2023

MSC Pegasus 08-06-2023

Sky Globe 08-06-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Sea Delta 08-06-2023 D/12000 Chemical

M.T Quettta 08-06-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil

SSL Karishna 08-06-2023 D/L Container

Gion Trader 09-06-2023 L/8000 Caustic Soda

X-Press Antares 09-06-2023 D/L Container

OOCL Memphis 09-06-2023 D/L Container

Michaela 09-06-2023 D/L Container

Pelagica 09-06-2023L/22 Container

Zi Jing Song 09-06-2023 D/2576 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 148,963 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 28,868 metric tons of export cargo and 120,095 metric tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 61,317 19,043 80,360

ULK Cargo 38,685 ------ 38,685

Clinkers ------ 9,825 9,825

DAP 6,385 ------ 6,385

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 13,708 ------ 13,708