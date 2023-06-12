KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 02:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Gion Trader Tanker
SEA Delta Tanker
M.T Quetta Tanker
Hyundai Brave Container Ship
CMA CGM Pegasus Container Ship
Lowlands Amstel Clinkers
Ever Utile Container Ship
Anbien Bay Container Ship
GFS Prime Container Ship
Um Elhanaya Phosphate
Pure Point Tanker
APL Antwerp Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
PEL Agica
MSC Michaela
Shan Hu Zho
Bulk Castor
Oocl Memphis
Bougainville
M.T Shalamar
SEA Delta
CAM CGM Pegasis
Hyundai Brave
ZI Jing Song
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Anbien Bay 12-06-2023
Ever Utile 12-06-2023
Gion Trader 12-06-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Independent Spirit 12-06-2023 D/L Container
Zheng He 3 12-06-2023 L/4500 Ethanol
Prabhu Parvati 13-06-2023 D/7000 Chemical
Kota Lumba 13-06-2023 D/L Container
Zhong GU Ji Nan 13-06-2023 D/L Container
XIN YAN Tian 13-06-2023 D/L Container
RDO Endeavour 13-06-2023 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 293,177 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 86,521 Metric Tons of export cargo and 206,656 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 122,309 66,827 189,136
BULK Cargo 1,691 269 1,960
Clinkers ------ 12,225 12,225
Rock Phosphate 1,766 ------ 1,766
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 80,890 7,200 88,090