KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Gion Trader Tanker

SEA Delta Tanker

M.T Quetta Tanker

Hyundai Brave Container Ship

CMA CGM Pegasus Container Ship

Lowlands Amstel Clinkers

Ever Utile Container Ship

Anbien Bay Container Ship

GFS Prime Container Ship

Um Elhanaya Phosphate

Pure Point Tanker

APL Antwerp Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

PEL Agica

MSC Michaela

Shan Hu Zho

Bulk Castor

Oocl Memphis

Bougainville

M.T Shalamar

SEA Delta

CAM CGM Pegasis

Hyundai Brave

ZI Jing Song

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Anbien Bay 12-06-2023

Ever Utile 12-06-2023

Gion Trader 12-06-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Independent Spirit 12-06-2023 D/L Container

Zheng He 3 12-06-2023 L/4500 Ethanol

Prabhu Parvati 13-06-2023 D/7000 Chemical

Kota Lumba 13-06-2023 D/L Container

Zhong GU Ji Nan 13-06-2023 D/L Container

XIN YAN Tian 13-06-2023 D/L Container

RDO Endeavour 13-06-2023 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 293,177 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 86,521 Metric Tons of export cargo and 206,656 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 122,309 66,827 189,136

BULK Cargo 1,691 269 1,960

Clinkers ------ 12,225 12,225

Rock Phosphate 1,766 ------ 1,766

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 80,890 7,200 88,090