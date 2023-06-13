KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 12:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Isuzu General Cargo
Independent SpiritContainer Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Anbien Bay
Ever Utile
Gion Trader
Apl Antwerp
M.T Quetta
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
GFS Prime 13-06-2023
Isuzu 13-06-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Prabhu Parvati 13-06-2023 D/7000 Chemical
Xin Yan Tian 13-06-2023 D/L Container
RDO Endeavour 13-06-2023 D/L Container
Miracle 14-06-2023 L/25000 HSFO
Xpress Bardsey 14-06-2023 D/L Container
Zhong Gu Ji Nan 14-06-2023 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 113,977 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 52,734 Metric Tons of export cargo and 61,243 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 13,137 36,333 49,470
BULK Cargo 2,466 20 2,486
Clinkers ------ 16,131 16,131
Rock Phosphate 10,440 ------ 10,440
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 35,200 250 35,450