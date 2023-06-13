UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 12:20 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Isuzu General Cargo

Independent SpiritContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Anbien Bay

Ever Utile

Gion Trader

Apl Antwerp

M.T Quetta

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

GFS Prime 13-06-2023

Isuzu 13-06-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Prabhu Parvati 13-06-2023 D/7000 Chemical

Xin Yan Tian 13-06-2023 D/L Container

RDO Endeavour 13-06-2023 D/L Container

Miracle 14-06-2023 L/25000 HSFO

Xpress Bardsey 14-06-2023 D/L Container

Zhong Gu Ji Nan 14-06-2023 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 113,977 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 52,734 Metric Tons of export cargo and 61,243 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 13,137 36,333 49,470

BULK Cargo 2,466 20 2,486

Clinkers ------ 16,131 16,131

Rock Phosphate 10,440 ------ 10,440

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 35,200 250 35,450

