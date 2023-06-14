KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Following were the movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

XIN YAN Tian Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Isuzu

XIN YAN Tian

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Nil Nil

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Miracle 14-06-2023 L/25000 HSFO

Prabhu Parvati 13-06-2023 D/7000 Chemical

Xpress Bardsey 14-06-2023 D/L Container

Zhong Gu Ji Nan 14-06-2023 D/L Container

Kota Lumba 15-06-2023 D/L Container

One Matrix 15-06-2023 D/L Container

Vertom Joy 15-06-2023 D/25 Project Cargo

Zaraar Hanif 15-06-2023 L/55000 Clinkers

Cargo Handling Turnover:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 80,236 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 29,157 metric tons of export cargo and 51,079 metric tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 22,735 24,945 47,680

BULK Cargo ------ 20 20

Clinkers ------ 4,192 4,192

Rock Phosphate 13,844 ------ 13,844

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 14,500 ------ 14,500