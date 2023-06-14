KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 01:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Following were the movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
XIN YAN Tian Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Isuzu
XIN YAN Tian
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Nil Nil
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Miracle 14-06-2023 L/25000 HSFO
Prabhu Parvati 13-06-2023 D/7000 Chemical
Xpress Bardsey 14-06-2023 D/L Container
Zhong Gu Ji Nan 14-06-2023 D/L Container
Kota Lumba 15-06-2023 D/L Container
One Matrix 15-06-2023 D/L Container
Vertom Joy 15-06-2023 D/25 Project Cargo
Zaraar Hanif 15-06-2023 L/55000 Clinkers
Cargo Handling Turnover:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 80,236 metric tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 29,157 metric tons of export cargo and 51,079 metric tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 22,735 24,945 47,680
BULK Cargo ------ 20 20
Clinkers ------ 4,192 4,192
Rock Phosphate 13,844 ------ 13,844
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 14,500 ------ 14,500