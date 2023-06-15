UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 03:10 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Nil

SHIPS SAILED:

Independent Spirit

Pure Point

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Nil Nil

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

One Matrix 15-06-2023 D/L Container

Vertom Joy 15-06-2023 D/25 Project Cargo

Zheng He 3 16-06-2023 L/4500 Ethanol

Niledutuch Lion 16-06-2023 D/L Container

Northern Discovery 16-06-2023 D/L Container

X-Press Bardsey 16-06-2023 D/L Container

MSC Marina 16-06-2023 D/L Container

RDO Endeavour 16-06-2023 D/L Container

Seamax Westport 16-06-2023D/L Container

Kota Lumba 16-06-2023D/L Container

Inasa 16-06-2023D/29002 Chickpeas

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 16,242 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled Nil Metric Tons of export cargo and 16,242 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo ------ ------ ------

BULK Cargo ------ ------ ------

Clinkers ------ ------ ------

Rock Phosphate 5,800 ------ 5,800

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 10,442 ------ 10,442

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Westport Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Insiders’ trading prohibition period starts tomo ..

Insiders’ trading prohibition period starts tomorrow: ADX

17 minutes ago
 Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results ann ..

Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results announced

31 minutes ago
 DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sust ..

DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sustainable development

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equi ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equipment to Sharjah Municipality

32 minutes ago
 UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consul ..

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consular committee

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity t ..

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.