KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Nil

SHIPS SAILED:

Independent Spirit

Pure Point

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Nil Nil

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

One Matrix 15-06-2023 D/L Container

Vertom Joy 15-06-2023 D/25 Project Cargo

Zheng He 3 16-06-2023 L/4500 Ethanol

Niledutuch Lion 16-06-2023 D/L Container

Northern Discovery 16-06-2023 D/L Container

X-Press Bardsey 16-06-2023 D/L Container

MSC Marina 16-06-2023 D/L Container

RDO Endeavour 16-06-2023 D/L Container

Seamax Westport 16-06-2023D/L Container

Kota Lumba 16-06-2023D/L Container

Inasa 16-06-2023D/29002 Chickpeas

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 16,242 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled Nil Metric Tons of export cargo and 16,242 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo ------ ------ ------

BULK Cargo ------ ------ ------

Clinkers ------ ------ ------

Rock Phosphate 5,800 ------ 5,800

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 10,442 ------ 10,442