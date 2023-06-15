KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Nil
SHIPS SAILED:
Independent Spirit
Pure Point
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Nil Nil
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
One Matrix 15-06-2023 D/L Container
Vertom Joy 15-06-2023 D/25 Project Cargo
Zheng He 3 16-06-2023 L/4500 Ethanol
Niledutuch Lion 16-06-2023 D/L Container
Northern Discovery 16-06-2023 D/L Container
X-Press Bardsey 16-06-2023 D/L Container
MSC Marina 16-06-2023 D/L Container
RDO Endeavour 16-06-2023 D/L Container
Seamax Westport 16-06-2023D/L Container
Kota Lumba 16-06-2023D/L Container
Inasa 16-06-2023D/29002 Chickpeas
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 16,242 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled Nil Metric Tons of export cargo and 16,242 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo ------ ------ ------
BULK Cargo ------ ------ ------
Clinkers ------ ------ ------
Rock Phosphate 5,800 ------ 5,800
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 10,442 ------ 10,442