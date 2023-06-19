KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2023 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
X-Press Bardsey Container Ship
Zheng He3 Tanker
M.T.Mardan Tanker
CMA CGM Fidelio Container Ship
MTM Colorado Tanker
Navios Lapis Container Ship
Olympia Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Prabhu Parvati
UM Ethanaya
Kota Lumba
Niledutuch Lion
Northern Discovery
X-Press Bardsey
Lowlands Amstel
CMA CGM Fidelio
Miracle
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
X-Press Bardsey 19-06-2023
Rdo Endeavour 19-06-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Wadi Bani Khalid 19-06-2023 D/L Container
Zhong GU Jinan 19-06-2023 D/L Container
GFS Giselle 19-06-2023 D/L Container
GFS Prime 19-06-2023 D/L Container
Northern Practise 19-06-2023 D/L Container
BBC Fuji 19-06-2023 L/230 Project Cargo
New Lotus 19-06-2023 D/29003 General Cargo
JU XI 19-06-2023 L/54250 Clinkers
Vimc Brave 19-06-2023 L/55000 Clinkers
Hyundai Tokyo 20-06-2023 D/L Container
Seamax Westport 20-06-2023 D/L Container
Ren Jian 26 20-06-2023 D/L Container
M.
T Mardan 20-06-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 236,222 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 76,763 of export cargo and 159,459 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Bulk Cargo 100,459 47,077 147,536
BULK Cargo ------ 4 4
Clinkers ------ 8,094 8,094
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 59,000 21,588 80,588