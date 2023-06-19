KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

X-Press Bardsey Container Ship

Zheng He3 Tanker

M.T.Mardan Tanker

CMA CGM Fidelio Container Ship

MTM Colorado Tanker

Navios Lapis Container Ship

Olympia Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Prabhu Parvati

UM Ethanaya

Kota Lumba

Niledutuch Lion

Northern Discovery

X-Press Bardsey

Lowlands Amstel

CMA CGM Fidelio

Miracle

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

X-Press Bardsey 19-06-2023

Rdo Endeavour 19-06-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Wadi Bani Khalid 19-06-2023 D/L Container

Zhong GU Jinan 19-06-2023 D/L Container

GFS Giselle 19-06-2023 D/L Container

GFS Prime 19-06-2023 D/L Container

Northern Practise 19-06-2023 D/L Container

BBC Fuji 19-06-2023 L/230 Project Cargo

New Lotus 19-06-2023 D/29003 General Cargo

JU XI 19-06-2023 L/54250 Clinkers

Vimc Brave 19-06-2023 L/55000 Clinkers

Hyundai Tokyo 20-06-2023 D/L Container

Seamax Westport 20-06-2023 D/L Container

Ren Jian 26 20-06-2023 D/L Container

M.

T Mardan 20-06-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 236,222 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 76,763 of export cargo and 159,459 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Bulk Cargo 100,459 47,077 147,536

BULK Cargo ------ 4 4

Clinkers ------ 8,094 8,094

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 59,000 21,588 80,588