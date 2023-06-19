UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2023 | 05:00 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

X-Press Bardsey Container Ship

Zheng He3 Tanker

M.T.Mardan Tanker

CMA CGM Fidelio Container Ship

MTM Colorado Tanker

Navios Lapis Container Ship

Olympia Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Prabhu Parvati

UM Ethanaya

Kota Lumba

Niledutuch Lion

Northern Discovery

X-Press Bardsey

Lowlands Amstel

CMA CGM Fidelio

Miracle

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

X-Press Bardsey 19-06-2023

Rdo Endeavour 19-06-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Wadi Bani Khalid 19-06-2023 D/L Container

Zhong GU Jinan 19-06-2023 D/L Container

GFS Giselle 19-06-2023 D/L Container

GFS Prime 19-06-2023 D/L Container

Northern Practise 19-06-2023 D/L Container

BBC Fuji 19-06-2023 L/230 Project Cargo

New Lotus 19-06-2023 D/29003 General Cargo

JU XI 19-06-2023 L/54250 Clinkers

Vimc Brave 19-06-2023 L/55000 Clinkers

Hyundai Tokyo 20-06-2023 D/L Container

Seamax Westport 20-06-2023 D/L Container

Ren Jian 26 20-06-2023 D/L Container

M.

T Mardan 20-06-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 236,222 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 76,763 of export cargo and 159,459 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Bulk Cargo 100,459 47,077 147,536

BULK Cargo ------ 4 4

Clinkers ------ 8,094 8,094

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 59,000 21,588 80,588

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Jian Jinan Bani Tokyo Westport Mardan Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Apex Court reserves decision on Supreme Court Revi ..

Apex Court reserves decision on Supreme Court Review of Judgments & Orders Act 2 ..

1 hour ago
 Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in Kerala, India

Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in Kerala, India

2 hours ago
 IHC grants four weeks for AGP to respond to questi ..

IHC grants four weeks for AGP to respond to questions on audio leaks

2 hours ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to sight Zil Hajj Moon

3 hours ago
 BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kaf ..

BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance from tod ..

3 hours ago
 PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid ..

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid for flood victims

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.