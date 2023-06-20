KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
ONE Matrix Container Ship
BBC Fuji General Cargo
Inasa Bulk Cargo
GFS Giselle Container Ship
JU XI Clinkers
VIMC Brave Clinkers
Norther Practise Container Ship
MEW Lotus General Cargo
GFS Prime Container Ship
Zhong Gu Ji Nan Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
X-Press Bardsey
RDO Endeavour
Olympia
M.T Mardan
Navios Lapis
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
GFS Giselle 20-06-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
M.T Lahore 20-06-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil
REN Jian 26 20-06-2023 D/L Container
Seamax Westport 20-06-2023 D/L Container
Wadi Bani Khalid 20-06-2023 D/L Containe
OrientAl Sakura 21-06-2023 D/1500 Chemical
M.
T Shalamar 21-06-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil
SSL Delhi 21-06-2023 D/L Container
Ella 21-06-2023 D/L Container
NYK Vesta 21-06-2023 D/L Container
SSL Bramputra 21-06-2023 D/L Container
Zaraar Hanif 21-06-2023 L/55000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 95,515 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 40,178 of export cargo and 55,337 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Bulk Cargo 42,550 23,606 66,156
BULK Cargo 1,868 20 1,888
Clinkers ------ 2,052 2,052
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 10,919 14,500 25,419