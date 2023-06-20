UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 04:20 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

ONE Matrix Container Ship

BBC Fuji General Cargo

Inasa Bulk Cargo

GFS Giselle Container Ship

JU XI Clinkers

VIMC Brave Clinkers

Norther Practise Container Ship

MEW Lotus General Cargo

GFS Prime Container Ship

Zhong Gu Ji Nan Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

X-Press Bardsey

RDO Endeavour

Olympia

M.T Mardan

Navios Lapis

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

GFS Giselle 20-06-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

M.T Lahore 20-06-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil

REN Jian 26 20-06-2023 D/L Container

Seamax Westport 20-06-2023 D/L Container

Wadi Bani Khalid 20-06-2023 D/L Containe

OrientAl Sakura 21-06-2023 D/1500 Chemical

M.

T Shalamar 21-06-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil

SSL Delhi 21-06-2023 D/L Container

Ella 21-06-2023 D/L Container

NYK Vesta 21-06-2023 D/L Container

SSL Bramputra 21-06-2023 D/L Container

Zaraar Hanif 21-06-2023 L/55000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 95,515 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 40,178 of export cargo and 55,337 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Bulk Cargo 42,550 23,606 66,156

BULK Cargo 1,868 20 1,888

Clinkers ------ 2,052 2,052

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 10,919 14,500 25,419

