KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 01:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
MS Letiza Container Ship
Ever Uranus Container Ship
Independent SpiritContainer Ship
ShegardianTanker
CMA CGM Osaka Container Ship
Dalian ExpressContainer Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Jolly Cobalto
COSCO Thailand
MSC Letizia
Anbien Bay
Sea Topaz
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
SC Brilliant 27-06-2023
M.T Shalamar27-06-2023
CMA CGM Osaka 27-06-2023
AKIJ Moon27-06-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Sadah Silver 27-06-2023 D/15043 Mogas
M.T Mardan 27-06-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil
Hyundai Colombo 27-06-2023 D/L Container
FU Hua 27-06-2023 D/28161 General Cargo
M.T. Quetta 28-06-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil
Floyen 28-06-2023 L/3000 Chemical
Ren Jian 25 28-06-2023 D/L Container
Tsingtao Express 28-06-2023 D/L Container
Pac Adhil 28-06-2023 D/18120 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 142,436 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 38,949 of export cargo and 103,487 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 72,495 17,869 90,364
Chickpeas 2,700 ---- 2,700
Clinkers ------ 16,090 16,090
Mill Scale ------ 4,990 4,990
Oil & Liquid Cargo 28,292----- 28,292