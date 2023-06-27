KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

MS Letiza Container Ship

Ever Uranus Container Ship

Independent SpiritContainer Ship

ShegardianTanker

CMA CGM Osaka Container Ship

Dalian ExpressContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Jolly Cobalto

COSCO Thailand

MSC Letizia

Anbien Bay

Sea Topaz

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

SC Brilliant 27-06-2023

M.T Shalamar27-06-2023

CMA CGM Osaka 27-06-2023

AKIJ Moon27-06-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Sadah Silver 27-06-2023 D/15043 Mogas

M.T Mardan 27-06-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil

Hyundai Colombo 27-06-2023 D/L Container

FU Hua 27-06-2023 D/28161 General Cargo

M.T. Quetta 28-06-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil

Floyen 28-06-2023 L/3000 Chemical

Ren Jian 25 28-06-2023 D/L Container

Tsingtao Express 28-06-2023 D/L Container

Pac Adhil 28-06-2023 D/18120 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 142,436 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 38,949 of export cargo and 103,487 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 72,495 17,869 90,364

Chickpeas 2,700 ---- 2,700

Clinkers ------ 16,090 16,090

Mill Scale ------ 4,990 4,990

Oil & Liquid Cargo 28,292----- 28,292